Q: I want to hire an employee from another department in our company, but his manager is blocking the move because the person is still on probation. He has been unconfirmed for a very long time, and it is only because he has an unsupportive supervisor who always finds faults in everybody. What can I do?

I wonder why you would want to transfer an employee before they settle into their role. Don’t you think it’s too soon? Beware that if the employee senses that there is a pull and push on his transfer, he might decide to disengage completely with the organisation.

It is not clear from the question if the employee is new in the organisation and therefore on probation. Assuming that he was recently recruited, I would advise, as a show of respect to your colleague, that you allow the person to complete the probation period. After that, engage your fellow manager about the transfer before you talk to the employee.

If he is not a new employee, then he should be placed on a performance improvement plan (PIP) and not probation. This will help him focus on his objectives while being closely supervised and guided by the competent people.

Have you found out why he is struggling in his current role? Could it be a case of misplaced skill sets? Before you transfer him, find out whether his skills, competencies and interest are aligned to the new role. Has he requested for this transfer?

After the decision to transfer him is taken with all interested parties in agreement, ensure that there is a plan to fill the gap, or share out the responsibilities he will be leaving amongst other team members.

You mention that he is an unsupportive manager who is difficult to work with. Whose yardstick are you using? As a manager, you have a responsibility to support your peers. Therefore, if you sense that there is an issue, engage with the manager in a non-confrontational manner, and recommend that he gets a career coach.

Word of caution though. In some instances, employees who are non-performers sometimes move from one department to another as a strategy to prolong their stay in the organisation. Ensure this is not the case because that will only amount to transferring the problem, and will not provide a lasting solution.

Successful people know how to make the most of every situation, including the bad ones. An unsupportive head shouldn’t stop you. Understand that success is simply the product of how well you can navigate such tricky situations. What you must do is be civil in your approach.

