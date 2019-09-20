Q: I recently got a permanent job with a local publishing firm. My basic pay is Sh60,000 with no other benefits. I am also a part time student. I recently found out that according to the existing labour laws, I am entitled to housing allowance. Is the company denying me my dues? What should I do?

What is the source of your information on the benefits of permanent staff? It is possible that the source is not accurate. And if it is, it does not give a comprehensive position on this matter. Could it also be that you are still on probation? Some benefits are only given to those who’ve been confirmed at the organisation. The amount you get as salary depends on what you negotiated with your employer, so don’t compare yourself with your colleagues unless you’ve seen their contracts.

Employees’ salaries and benefits are confidential and therefore, you should avoid having discussions around this subject with your peers. The information could disorient and discourage you, especially if it is false or exaggerated. Organisations attach salary grades on the various positions based on complexity of the task, levels of education required, and experience. That said, are you comparing yourself with colleagues in the same grade or in different positions? If they are in a different grade, they might be entitled to certain benefits that you are not eligible for.

Even within the same grade, there are bands ranging from minimum, midpoint and maximum. The level of entry into a particular grade depends on the experience you have, as well as your salary history. For this, you will rarely find two people on the same job grade earning identical amounts. Rare or unique skills are also compensated more lucratively as a means of retaining talent within the organisation. This is a very emotive topic and often, employees compare themselves with each other and keep on pushing for salary reviews without recognising that there are other factors that bring about the difference.

Some organisations consolidate the housing allowance into the basic salary, so having the component of housing as a separate entry in your payslip is not a legal requirement. Negotiated terms like the Collective Bargaining Agreement sometimes has it reflected as a separate allowance. Please review your terms of employment and in case of any inconsistencies, reach out to your HR Manager. Don’t dwell on this perception that you were duped because it might affect your performance.

Jane Muiruri - Senior HR Manager, Nation Media Group; [email protected]