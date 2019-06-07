To answer your question, yes, your social media profile can jeopardise your chances of being recruited.

Q: When reviewing job applications, do you check the social media profiles of potential employees to determine their suitability? Is it an added advantage if an applicant has a LinkedIn profile? Have you ever rejected a potential employee on the basis of a post they made on social media? With the current changes in technology, do applicants have an advantage if they have a website that shows what they have achieved and what they can do?

Your social media activity is available to many people who could be potential employers, so it is advisable to be decent and professional even when engaging socially with friends.

Whatever you post on social media gives insight about the kind of individual you are, and people can judge you based on that. Remember that social media never forgets, even when you delete. You should also be careful about your WhatsApp status and profile photos. Potential employers who have your number can see the status and profile you’ve put, therefore if you don’t project an image of professionalism, you can be judged unfairly even if you were doing it just for fun.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are all good avenues of socialising, but don’t include sensitive family issues, strong political statements or comments you would not repeat in a crowd. To answer your question, yes, your social media profile can jeopardise your chances of being recruited. For example, if you portray very negative views on a particular country, religion or political divide, and the potential employer has an affiliation to what you tear into pieces on social media, you will fail miserably.

Recently, one of the embassies issued new regulations that will see potential visitors to a certain country vetted before issuance of visas by checking the social media profiles on different platforms. This shows that use of social media can be used as basis to deny or issue certain privileges, including employment.

LinkedIn is a good avenue for potential employers and candidates. It also keeps you abreast of important employment opportunities globally. But there are individuals who have turned it into a social platform and this is unacceptable.

If you update your CV, it is a good avenue to meet a potential employer.

It is good to have online presence especially if you are a graphics designer or a journalist and you have links to your work.

If the panel expects you to display your work, please have it online.

Jane Muiruri, Senior HR Manager