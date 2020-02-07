What if you invest the money in a project that eventually proves unsuccessful and you lose it all?

Are you certain that you would be disciplined enough to save and invest this amount?

Q: I started working for this multinational company immediately after I graduated from college. That was five years ago. When I received my offer letter, I noticed that the company would be contributing 12 per cent of my salary to the Employees’ Provident Fund. I would like to be given this money so that I can spend it on the investment projects I want. In any case, I have more than 30 years remaining before I hit retirement age. Shouldn’t employees be given their money to spend as they wish?

It is impressive that your employer has established a retirement fund, because this programme is not present in all organisations. A retirement scheme has rules that guide all aspects of it, including how the parent company’s contributions to the fund are treated. In your case, the company is bound to contribute an amount equivalent to 12 per cent of your salary directly to this fund. If you would have been working for an organisation that does not have a retirement scheme, you would have been free to spend or invest all your income as you desire.

Although there may be other investment avenues besides retirement funds that could help you secure your future financial well-being, consider the following: How qualified and experienced are you in making sound financial investments? Would returns from your personal investments rival those from your retirement fund?

The investment managers that control your retirement fund are professionals in their field, and are better placed to help you realise better return on investment from your retirement savings than you do.

In addition to the need for this expertise, it is easier to make a better return on investment from a large fund, than by investing as an individual, due to the benefits of economies of scale. Retirement schemes pool funds from many contributors to make this possible.

Let’s assume that you could access the amounts your company contributes to your retirement savings account every month alongside your salary. Are you certain that you would be disciplined enough to save and invest this amount? What if you invest the money in a project that eventually proves unsuccessful and you lose it all?

Beside the company’s contribution to your retirement account, how well have you invested the rest of your income in the past five months? Building an adequate retirement fund requires financial prudence from you at this early stage of your career.

Far bigger than directly accessing this money, is the opportunity to spend wisely, save for the future and invest the rest of your income knowledgeably. Personal financial advisers might tell you that saving at least 10 per cent of your salary every month is a good start.

Retirement may appear remote or even irrelevant at your age, but before you know it, you will realise it is true — time flies.