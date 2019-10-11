If they are already demonstrating such behaviour at the interview stage, can you be sure that they will keep their word on other important obligations such as honouring the contract?

Q: I took time off work for an interview but when I got there, the hiring manager wasn’t there. No one could find her, so I went back to work. Later, the recruiter told me there was a communication breakdown and asked to reschedule the interview. But what excuse can I use to explain my absence from work this time round? What if they don’t show up again?

An interview is also an opportunity for the candidate to assess the kind of values that the organisation holds dear, and the work environment he or she will be subjected to. However, I am aware that due to the high unemployment rates, candidates are almost always desperate to get hired, and ignore the red flags that indicate that all is not well with the prospective employer.

It is clear that the recruitment agency you were using was at fault, because it is their responsibility to ensure that the potential candidate and the employer meet at a time that is convenient for both of them. You should politely ask them to ensure that this does not recur. That said, if you still need the job, you have no choice but to attend the next interview.

Often, employees wonder whether to ask for a day off, or sneak to attend interviews. Your current employer pays your bills, and you therefore have a responsibility to treat him with respect.

My advice would be that you take one of your leave days so that you maintain your integrity and trust with your employer. What if you get spotted at the interview? That will definitely not augur well with your current employer.

When you take an official leave day, the employer has no business finding out what you are up to, and you will also be more relaxed as you wait for your turn at the interview room.

I have encountered candidates who get very anxious while waiting for their turn with the recruiters just because they had lied to the employer regarding their whereabouts. Needless to say, they often don’t perform well in the interviews because they are in a rush to complete the session, and dash back to the office.

Most recruitment agencies also vet the companies that they associate with, so in future, challenge them to link you with a reliable potential employer.