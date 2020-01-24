Q: I am a Public Health Officer and was employed by the Public Service Commission before the new scheme of service took effect. However, the Council is now threatening to take action against unregistered officers. Also, it seems that officers who are not trained by KMTC will be denied registration on grounds that that institution is not accredited. Can permanent employees lose their jobs just because they are not registered under a new scheme?

Employers are at liberty to introduce changes and requirements in job profiles if necessary. Usually, such changes are done in good faith, and are made in response to changes in the wider environment or industry in which the employer operates in. That said, all changes ought to be introduced in a manner that allows ample time for employees to evaluate, accept and create a plan to meet the requirements.

My understanding of the changes you describe here is that they are intended to safeguard professionalism in your field and ensure that you offer quality services. You should therefore comply and be proud to be associated with this Council, as their role is not just to provide regulation, but also to ensure continuous improvement of their members.

Employees are legally required to conform to the Acts that regulate their respective professions. By not complying, you will be in breach, and while this may not only affect your job, it will certainly affect your career growth. Most likely, all promotions will require individuals that are in good standing within your group, and this may isolate you.

The KMTC question is complex. The so called non-accredited institutions are registered to train, examine and offer certificates as required of all training institutions. If they are thus registered and meet all requirements, it is in their best interest to apply for accreditation. Otherwise they risk low enrollment as no student will be keen to study at their institution if that will eventually limit their employment prospects.

The onus is therefore on the institution to apply and comply with the accreditation requirements to avoid discommoding past and future graduates. Those affected should put pressure on the institution. On to your last question. Whether you can lose your job for not joining this professional body is debatable. However, I am certain that you limit you career aspirations by not complying.

Mwikali Muthiani - Managing Partner, MillennialHR (@MwikaliN; [email protected])
























