Chic, fashionable nightwear
Friday June 14 2019
A good night's sleep will depend significantly on how comfortable you are, and that will be greatly influenced by what you wear.
The right nightwear should be as important to you as the bed you choose to sleep in.
As much as we are all focused on the comfort when we go to bed, we are certainly not sleeping on our fashion choices.
Depending on your preferences, here are some items you should consider for a fashionable night of sleep.
- Satin pajama shorts
- Chic lounge wear set
- Pajama for chilly nights
- Embroidered outfit
MODEL
Lilian Njogu is a 27-year-old model and fashion entrepreneur.
LOCATION
All photos were shot at the Clarion Hotel on Moi Avenue Nairobi.
STYLING
All pajama sets are available @lillys_pajama_loft on Instagram. Prices range between Sh500 to Sh1,000.