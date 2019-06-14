Chic, fashionable nightwear

By SILVIA NJOKI

More by this Author

A good night's sleep will depend significantly on how comfortable you are, and that will be greatly influenced by what you wear.

The right nightwear should be as important to you as the bed you choose to sleep in.

As much as we are all focused on the comfort when we go to bed, we are certainly not sleeping on our fashion choices.

Depending on your preferences, here are some items you should consider for a fashionable night of sleep.

Satin pajama shorts

Satin pajama shorts - these sets normally come in one color or you can choose to style them in complementing colours. PHOTO | KEVIN BUO

Chic lounge wear set

A great night set will double as an effortlessly chic lounge wear set. PHOTO | KEVIN BUO

Pajama for chilly nights

A pajama offers immense bedtime comfort especially on chilly nights. PHOTO | KEVIN BUO

Embroidered outfit

For a two-piece set with a twist, this hem embroidered outfit is a great choice. PHOTO | KEVIN BUO

MODEL

Lilian Njogu is a 27-year-old model and fashion entrepreneur.

LOCATION

All photos were shot at the Clarion Hotel on Moi Avenue Nairobi.

STYLING