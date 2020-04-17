By FRED GITUKU

Q: After being at home for a few weeks trying to stay away from Covid-19, I have started thinking about retirement and asking myself whether I should look forward to it at all and what I will do after employment. It can be really stressful to stay at home. Sometimes I miss my colleagues. Honestly, I would rather be at work. Is this how things will be after I retire?

The ravages of Covid-19 have invaded the recesses of our collective consciousness, ushering in apprehension and dread, but also the fortuitous opportunity to evaluate our lives with an unusual clarity.

Such evaluation has included how we engage with work and its meaning in our lives, a frontier that you appear to lend some contemplation.

The prevailing restrictions on movement have drawn many people to grapple with adapting to a sedentary life with varying degrees of success.

Some have relished working away from the office while others desperately crave emancipation from their homes. There are many variables, among them personalities, expectations, workplace cultures and situations at home that contribute to differences in peoples’ current experiences.

The term “retirement” often carries the notion that work ceases after that period. Consider a few questions: is work merely the accomplishment of duties in return for financial compensation? Who owns retirement, you or your employer? Is it a milestone at which your salary stops and annuity or old-age poverty commences? Does retirement sedate your capacity to learn or undertake further work assignments?

Is your identity worth beyond employment and involvement in lifelong meaningful endeavours dependent on an employer’s retirement policy? Should the music of your destiny be indefinitely yoked to the rhythm of an employer’s drumbeat?

PURSUE A PURPOSE

You will still need to spend the days beyond employment involved in some meaningful activity, even if your financial savings could last the rest of your life.

Remember that your retirement could last much longer than your employment tenure. Therefore, carefully plan for life beyond employment.

Identify and pursue a purpose that goes beyond what can sometimes be artificial, age-related demarcations on your life.

There is positive and stressful stimuli both at work and at home, albeit in different proportions for different people.

Your ability to cope with stress effectively is an asset that, based on the gravity of your circumstances, may require external counselling support in the interest of your mental wellness.

Covid-19 may have seized much of our attention, but it has not replaced the importance of dealing with other pertinent issues in our lives in respect of which a mask would provide little protection.