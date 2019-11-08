DJI’s Mavic Mini soars high in drone wars

DJI has universal appeal. They are lauded globally for being innovative, producing their own technology and now, finally, for creating a consumer hardware.

DJI’s hard work has paid off, and their drones are so popular across the globe. Their latest, the Mavic Mini, is a new trendsetting platform that boldly heralds the miniaturisation of drones. Sure, you can get small drones, tiny ones, but the Mavic Mini is different.

It is foldable, weights a mere 249 grams, and folds to 140×82×57 millimetres when in storage while spreading out to 245×290×55 mm.

There are two models of this device. The Model MT1SS5 that operates on a singular wireless frequency ranging from 5.725-5.850 GHz, alongside the Model MT1SD25 that operates on the 5.725-5.850 GHz range as well as the 2.400-2.4835 GHz range.

The 2.4 GHz range gives it a transmission distance of up to 2.5 kilometres while the 5.8 GHz frequency gives it a transmission distance of up to 4km.

The distance is assumed to be to obstruction free. It has a 12MP capture sensor, mounted on a 3-Axis Gimbal, that shoots both 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio still images, 2.7K video as well as FullHD video with an operating time of around 30 mins, thanks to its 2,500 mAh battery.

It also transmits video to the control unit at 4Mbps, giving the operator accurate visual feedback. It records MP4 H.264 video, which works on a low-powered device, but leaves a lot to be desired given that H.265 is now more freely available, and would offer more video for less storage.

SMARTPHONE

The Mavic Mini works with both FAT32 microSD cards that don’t exceed 32GB or EXFAT microSD cards that exceed 32GB but are limited to 256GB.

For accuracy in operating the drone, there is GPS and GLONASS support which gives an accurate pinpoint of where the drone itself is located while in operation, assuming it is beyond the Visual Line of Sight.

The control system works with pretty much every smartphone there is, and supports both iOS v10.0+ and Android v6.0+. So, what makes this an ideal option for drones? One, its compact size that makes it appealing.

It is light, small, and will operate in tighter spaces. And if regulations are considerably limiting, then this is the drone you want to be operating, as it is considered friendly.

DISTANCE FLYING

The 4km potential range makes it an ideal candidate for long distance flying, although the 30-minute flying time may feel very limiting to some users who would want longer operating time per flight.

With GPS and GLONASS support, there is pinpoint flight accuracy, as well as hovering. The propeller guard on this drone makes flying much safer.

For video editing, it is even easier with the inbuilt app on the controlling device, with precut templates that can aid in faster capture and sharing of videos.