By JANE MUIRURI

I am a 30-year-old petite woman with a “baby face”, and I have been in the marketing industry for the last six years. However, my physique sometimes works to my disadvantage.

Three weeks ago, while interviewing for the Marketing Manager’s position, one of the interviewers said that my qualifications matched the position, but he wondered if I was capable of providing leadership to the rest of the department. I did not get the job. How come some interviewers don’t look beyond my body?

Interviewers don’t only look at academic credentials. There are other attributes that employers consider to determine one’s suitability for a job.

Your behaviour before the interview, especially for an internal position, is among the considerations.

RESPECT

Your conduct towards colleagues in the office also influences how you are perceived when it comes to positions in management.

Do you exhibit leadership skills in your department even in your current position? Do you volunteer to lead departmental projects?

When your supervisor is away, can you be trusted to step up? All this determines whether you are ready for the promotion or not.

Your work relationships can also influence the decision of the panel. Are you a team player? Do your workmates view you as a leader?

Always keep your relationships with your colleagues professional. To be considered, you must command some level of respect.

EXTERNAL INTERVIEWS

For external interviews, the first impression you make will go a long way in determining whether your interviewers will consider you capable. This is despite your skills, qualifications and your perceived stature. Most organisations are equal opportunity employers, and they are unlikely to make a decision solely based on your appearance.

You must dress appropriately in accordance to the role that you are aspiring for, and in conformance to the culture of the organisation you wish to work for. Show confidence and enthusiasm to convince the panellist that you are the right candidate.

By the way, why do you assume that you were unsuccessful just because of your physique?

Could you be having some gaps in your skill set and/or experience that are causing you to miss out on such roles? If it is an internal interview, I would advise you to ask for feedback on why you were not selected.

If it was an external interview, it might be difficult to find out why you were not hired.

However, I encourage you to consider getting a mentor, preferably one with a marketing background, to be your sounding board in future interviews.

Jane Muiruri - Senior HR Manager