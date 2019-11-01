Don’t cling onto seasonal professional networks

By DAISY OKOTI

Paula’s career goal is to help individuals and businesses communicate clearly and effectively with their audiences.

This she does through media relations, crisis communications and social media management. She works with professionals from non-profit, health, hospitality, legal, fashion, and entertainment industries. She is also the editor of Yakuti, a lifestyle magazine, and is the author of A Woman of Honour, They Fought for Something: Ordinary Women, and Extraordinary Exploits and 70 reminders for women (Myself Included).

What does PR mean to you?

Managing relationships between organisations and the public. I am in charge of their relationship with the media, with investors, and with their customers. PR is the art of putting out positive stories about people or organisations. My job is to make the public aware of the good things that my clients have done. I also convince the masses that my clients can be trusted, is reliable, and trustworthy. It is different from advertising, which is instant.

What is the greatest challenge of working in PR?

Having to explain to clients that the work I do is different from advertising, and that it takes time to build relationships.

How did you learn to apply your writing skills effectively?

My writing is not something I learnt in school. I did not take any formal courses in writing, so I would say writing comes naturally to me. I usually just sit with my clients and immerse myself in their fields with the aim of getting to know them, to understand their businesses and audiences, and to internalise the messages they wat to relay.

To write well, one must read and research extensively. If you’re not interested in a subject, you probably should not write about it because chances are that you will not research well. You first need to identify your areas of interest. Find out what annoys you, what bothers you, and what makes you happy, then get writing.

Why did you choose “the African woman” as the theme for your magazine?

Yakuti is a faith-based lifestyle publication that seeks to inspire and empower African women. When I moved to the US after secondary school, I searched for content that was faith-based, which I got from several websites, but it was hardly relatable especially considering my African roots.

I then decided to start my website, and I named it Yakuti. It was an online magazine from 2007 to 2013 but when I returned to Kenya, I realised that a print version would be more appropriate for my target audience.

I wanted to talk about issues to do with African women’s identity, the struggles they go through to make their marriages work, and the challenges that single African women endure, and have that message be delivered by someone who understands the different African cultures.

What is the greatest challenge that young PR professionals face today?

People do not want to put in the required work because they have this and that degree. The moment they realise that they won’t become boss in three weeks, they look for the nearest exit.

But it starts even before they get employed. For instance, by the time you are sending your CV to an employer, you must have checked that there are no typos.

If your email reads “kindly attached is my CV”, and the resume is in illegible font, the recruiters form an opinion about your communication skills. Just get the language right because if you cannot spell, how do I know that you can get the story right? I do not look for perfection, but mediocrity in language is a no-no.

How did your first job mould you into the professional you are today?

It exposed me to the work environment, and made me aware of just how employees feel. I interacted a lot with like-minded people who encouraged me to get into entrepreneurship. I also learned to be disciplined.

What do you miss most about your university days?

It was so long ago (laughs). My memories are a blur of hard work, and lots of snow. One of my best memories is the day I was invited to speak about post-election violence in early 2008. Someone mistook me for a professor!

Any networking tips for younger professionals?

Networking is key. The three things that hold many people back is that they do not ask difficult questions, do not share ideas, and do not believe in themselves.