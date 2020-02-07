Four tips on how to handle the new boss

As long as your boss is not abusive, unethical or incompetent, it is your responsibility to find a way of working seamlessly with him. Everybody has a weakness.

By DAISY OKOTI

One difficult workplace reality is that in the course of your career, you will work under different bosses with varying personalities, yet you will always be required to deliver fully on your Key Performance Indicators.

Therefore, to excel in your career, you must adapt quickly to your new boss. Whining about how different and uptight he or she is from your previous boss will only slow you down, and could eventually put your job at risk. After all, change is inevitable, right?

In The Secrets of Success with a New Boss, author Patricia Wallington writes, “When a new boss comes in, do not delude yourself into thinking that your job will not change. A new boss will almost always bring a new set of expectations and priorities. A new boss will want to put her own stamp on the organisation. Demonstrate your openness to the changes.”

According to an article by Adam Gale on Management Today, “Managing upwards involves not only setting your superiors’ impression of you and your potential, but also establishing a business relationship that works for you, them and the wider organisation.”

Here are a few tips shared by experts on how to adapt to a new boss.

1. Get off on a good start

When the new boss is from a different department or you simply have colleagues with negative opinions about him or her, try to maintain a neutral stand. Forming negative opinions even before you encounter the new person will make it difficult for you to view them objectively, and this will create unnecessary strife between you two.

2. Communicate effectively

Communication styles vary from one person to another. Perhaps your previous boss preferred e-mails while the new one prefers face-to-face engagements. There is nothing wrong with either approach and quite frankly, it is your responsibility to adapt instead of grumbling. If you express yourself better on e-mail and are rather nervous when speaking face to face, consider letting your boss know. If you present your case respectfully, you are likely to find an agreeable middle ground.

3. Understand him

Observe, ask questions, and conduct extensive research on your new boss’s personality so that you have a good understanding of how he likes to operate. Within no time, you will be able to manage his expectations. When you deliberately make an effort to understand your boss, you will quickly find a way of establishing a good work relationship.

“The point is to get a deep understanding of who your manager is, and crucially, what they need. Once you know how you can help them and how they’re likely to react, you’ll be in a much better position to support them effectively, which will then foster a relationship that can benefit you,” notes Gale.

4. Honour your boss’s time