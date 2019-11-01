QAs a hiring manager, what is your opinion on flexi hours? Would you allow your employees to determine which days and hours they will come to work? Would you allow them to organise their working schedules in a way that suits them as long as they don’t compromise their hours and standard of work, or are you a staunch believer in the 8am to 5pm system? Are there any benefits associated with flexi hours?

Work hours vary in different companies, and are mainly dictated by the industry in question, and the nature of business.

In some service industries, the business premises operate day and night, meaning that there must be employees at the various work stations at any given time.

In such instances, shift patterns are mostly employed to give each employee adequate time to rest and rejuvenate.

Organisations that practice flexi time defend it fiercely, and their view is that what matters at the end of the day is the level of productivity.

Some organisations allow their staff to work from home on agreed days of the week. They believe that you don’t require brick and mortar style of operation to accomplish set task and responsibilities, and that some employees are more productive when working from the comfort of their sofa sets.

Advertisement

Others allow their employees to report late and work late, or vice versa.

FLEXI TIME

Whatever their chosen style, most organisations that allow for these options have a rule that all employees must be available for meetings between 10am and 3pm. Flexi time is encouraged and it is indeed a good concept, but it may not be applicable in all professions or fields.

In the hospitality industry, operations are customer-centred and therefore, the industry uses a shift pattern that ensures that all critical departments have attendants on a 24-hour basis. Over time, doctors have perfected the art of flexi time, especially those who run private practices.

They can choose to report early to work but often, the time they clock off is dependent on the number of clients.

In the media industry, consumers are also very much at the heart of operations and therefore, flexi time may not always be possible especially on weekends and public holidays.

However, the work plan can be created in a way that ensures that everyone gets their well-deserved rest, and that customers are served well.

RELAX RULES

Even for companies that don’t offer flexi time, there are situations that can prompt the employer to relax the rules. For example, women who have just given birth. Cultural and religious reasons can also be used as basis to approve flexi time.

However, flexi time is sometimes abused, and the employer ends up getting the shorter end of the stick. Therefore, there must be strict guidelines governing this policy.

There are also administrative and security protocols that must be put in place to ensure that flexi time works, such as ensuring that the office is open early and closed late.

There are also administrative and security protocols that must be put in place to ensure that flexi time works, like ensuring the office is open early and closed late to accommodate the different reporting and leaving time.