For most young people, every New Year presents another opportunity to formulate new resolutions. And it is not a modern thing. In the medieval era, the knights took the “peacock vow” every Christmas. This was to re -affirm their commitment to chivalry. At the beginning of every year, the Babylonians made promises to their gods that they would return the borrowed objects and pay their debts. Interestingly, in 2007, a research by Richard Wisemen from the University of Bristol, involving 3,000 people showed that 88 per cent of those who set New Year resolutions fail, yet at the beginning, 52 per cent of the respondents were confident of success.

The end of the year is only four months away. How many of your pre-2019 resolutions have you achieved?

Mercy Wanjeru, 26, nurse

Mercy Wanjeru.

“Two years ago, I started making New Year resolutions. Before then, I just went along with whatever each year would present.

But, in 2017, I felt that I was not where I wanted to be. I needed to make changes in my life. Especially regarding my relationship with God.

This year, I made four resolutions. To strengthen my relationship with God, to learn a new skill, to create more time for family and friends, and to increase my savings.

So far, I have succeeded in the first two. Listing my resolutions down made it easier for me to stick to them. For instance, I wanted to take a course in the Crafts, but I could not raise the money to enroll for classes. So I have been catching lessons on YouTube, and I can confidently say that the skills I have gained greatly complement my calligraphy skills.

However, the last two resolutions have been difficult to achieve. I am a nurse, and I recently got a new job that is quite demanding. Because of this, I don’t see my family and friends as much as I used to. Worse, it pays less than my previous job, which means I have not managed to save as much as I wanted.

On the bright side, however, I have forged new friendships, and I like my work environment. If you ask me, achieving half of my resolutions is no mean feat. I have friends who forgot about theirs as soon as January ended. I’m glad mine were not unrealistic.

Samuel M. Karanja, 23, volunteer

Samuel M. Karanja.

I, like with most individuals, yearn for progress in various spheres of my life. So in the beginning of the year, I made a few resolves. My top three picks were: To improve my skills in professional services as I planned to build a career in fields such as tax consultancy.

Second was to dedicate more time to volunteering. In 2018, I was elected to lead Rotaract in Rotary District 9212, which covers four countries namely Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Eritrea between July 2019 and June 2020. Rotaract is an initiative of Rotary International, and aims to enhance skills, expand networks and provide an opportunity for young professionals and leaders between 18 and 30 years to get involved in community service. To effectively lead more than 2,000 volunteers, I needed to develop an effective and efficient action plan, and push my team to perform.

Third was to read one book every month.

My first resolution is still a work in progress. Early this year, I interned with a firm that offers the professional services I am interested in.

My second resolution has also been fulfilled. In July, I took up leadership of Rotaract in Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Eritrea, developed a strategy, and put together a wonderful team.

“Are you done finishing your current read?” Some of my friends ask regarding my resolve on reading.

But to be honest, I am not doing very well. My reading behaviour is inconsistent. Whereas I have finished reading various books, many of them still have bookmarks stuck way below the halfway mark. I think I got lazy.

Again, I have had to maintain a strict schedule in my professional commitments, in volunteer work, in family and social life, in my spiritual obligations and for my physical well-being. I have not succeeded in striking a balance, and I have had to make compromises. My social life has been most affected.

“What would have happened if I did not make these resolutions?” I often ask myself. This is because everything that has come my way, or the achievements I have realised, are tied to my resolutions.

At the start of the year, I had not received any response from the companies I had applied to. Luckily, one of them invited me for an interview, and I got in. I was extensively trained on tax consultancy and advisory for six months. To add, my assignment in Rotary has been quite eventful and fun. I look forward to what the next four months have to offer.

Coming up with a list of resolutions has enabled me develop more self-discipline, and to manage my time more effectively. Unlike in the past, my days start quite early, at around 5am.

Akbarkhan Altaf, 27, actor, owner Wafalme Media

Akbarkhan Altaf.

I found myself setting goals at the beginning of 2019 because I was worried that my life was moving too slowly, yet time was moving too fast. I had to keep up. At the time, my entire focus was on branding and marketing my business. Deep down, however, I knew I was a creative. I wanted to own a production house.

The first goal I set for 2019 was to venture into fulltime acting, as a pathway to eventually become a filmmaker. I used to act on part time basis, and was featured in several plays as an extra, but I did not actively look for roles. So in other words, I only did it when I had som spare time. Now, I have opted to prioritise acting. I want to do acting fulltime because that is what I am passionate about. I love filmmaking, but I had to pick one key element of film making as an entry point. I chose acting.

I think I tarried in making this decision because, financially, I could not sustain myself without my business. Mentally, however, I felt that it was the right thing to do, and so I set the goal and plunged in. My target is to be appear in at least one TV series, 10 short films and a feature film. I have gone for hundreds of auditions and so far I have been featured in five short films, I have also appeared in the Socialites show which airs on KTN. I have also done a full series, Sarakasi which airs on Ebru TV. I hope that I will have achieved at least 70 per cent of my goals by the end of the year.

Making the decision was not easy. It took me about three months to convince myself that making that jump was not a mistake. Financial stability was of great concern for me, and I was also concerned because my friends and family consider me to be business oriented. I wondered what they would think of me if I switched to acting.

To stay on track, I have vision boards everywhere. On my desk at work, on my phone, in my room, on my laptop and even on my Instagram page. Everywhere I look, there is a reminder. I also follow pages that offer free valuable advice on how I can achieve my goals.

One important thing I have learned along the way is that time management is very important. I find myself having to sacrifice a lot. I’ve had to change my routine and also my friends.

Martha Twesigye, 20, Ugandan programmer

Martha Twesigye.

My first goal for 2019 was to participate in a boot camp in Programming at Moringa School, my second goal was to give more time to keeping fit, my third was to study a course in pharmacy or medicine at the end of the six-month boot camp.

To have enough time for these, I decided to take a year off school after my A-Level. While in Form Six, in Uganda, I was introduced to a programme called “Technnovation challenge for girls” which involved coming up with technical solutions by creating mobile phone applications. My role in my group was to code a prototype for the app we were making. I had to use online resources to learn how to do the coding. We won the challenge, and this greatly motivated me, and also made me want to learn more about the subject. While in Rwanda for holiday in September 2018, I told a close friend that I was interested in programming. She advised me to join Moringa School in Kenya before going to university. That is what made me take the break from school in Uganda. So I put that in my resolutions, and I achieved it. I came here for the one-month boot camp in 2019 and after that, I became a full-time programme developer. However, I lost interest in medicine in the process. Everyone around me knew that I was going to be a doctor, and I was worried about what they would think of me. I have since adjusted my goals, and I have enrolled for a degree in Computer Science, and will begin school this September.

I have always loved to swim, and to participate in marathons and jog in the morning. But after I went on vacation, I became lazy. At the beginning of this year therefore, I decided to incorporate a training schedule that was similar to the one I had in high school so that I could exercise.

The bootcamp was really tight and ran from Monday to Friday, and I was also working on another project on weekends. The greatest challenge for me was the sacrifice required. You have to give up something. I have had to sacrifice sleep, and family. I feel lost, but at least I am reaping some fruits because I got a job here in Kenya, and I look forward to starting school. I am living with my uncle who has been very supportive, and has provided me with a good environment to pursue my goals.

Benjamin Arunda, 29, blockchain advisor

Benjamin Arunda.

When this year began, I did not set goals, and neither did I set any in 2018. But from 2017 backwards, I used to set New Year resolutions religiously. I stopped because I realised that I usually end up achieving only about 20 per cent of all the goals I set. This discouraged me. I also discovered that resolutions put me in a sort of box and because of that, I often ended up underutilising my capabilities. Having to stick to pre-set resolutions made me close myself up to new ideas. Now that I don’t set any targets at the beginning of the year, I only focus on one thing: Achieving more.

I had been planning to write since 2011, but I’ve never really managed to do it despite setting the goals. Interestingly, 2018 is the year I wrote a book, published it and launched it. The book is called Understanding the Blockchain.

Since 2018, my perspective about years, or time and seasons, has changed. For me, a new year is a continuation of the past year, and I just seek to build up on the ideas I have been working on. I stopped being obsessed over my age, as well as the passage of time, so that I could focus on my ideas and build on them. This year, I have achieved so much already. At my workplace, we are launching educational programmes, and I have written so many courses within a short period, something I was never able to do in the past when I was in the habit of setting resolutions. Without any restrictive resolutions, I feel that I am able to think as widely as I want, because there is no ceiling to reach up to, or to block my progress. And in my mind, my one year is much longer than just 12 months.

But that is not to say that I never set goals. I see a goal as something with specific timelines and resources.

Sometimes I set short term goals even in the middle of the year. Overall, I have a clear vision of all the things I would like to achieve in the long run. Based on that, I put in place both long and short term goals. My ambitions are not tied to just one year.

The goals are inspired by my potential, and my effectiveness. But things do not always go according to plan. For example, I work best in the morning, but I am not always available to work in the morning. Unpredictability is another thing. Sometimes I underestimate the resources required to achieve a particular goal. Sometimes I need to adjust, or I realise that achieving a particular goal is too difficult when it is already too late, and I cannot finish within the timelines. That is still a learning opportunity for me.