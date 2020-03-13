Headhunted? Smart tips to consider before saying YES

Read all you can about the organisation, and ensure that beyond the role you have been selected for, you like their workplace culture and organisational structure.

Being headhunted for a job or a promotion is no doubt the greatest form of flattery for the modern day professional. With the job market shrinking with frightening speed, applying for a job successfully is a pure game of chance. Now imagine how lucky you would be if you received an e-mail from a recruiter informing you that you have been identified as a suitable candidate for a new, lucrative position which you never applied for!

Granted, it is no longer unusual for employees, including young professionals, to be executively selected for positions. Jobbatical, an Estonia based organisation that connects people with jobs abroad, found that talent shortage is a real issue of concern in the job market.

Data from that organisation indicates that 73 per cent of employers are having difficulties finding skilled candidates for prospective jobs, and 45 per cent of them are keen to bring on board employees who are equipped with the necessary talents, and are a good fit for the organisation’s mission, vision and strategic objectives. To solve this issue, recruiters are increasingly turning to headhunting.

But what do you do if a job offer has been extended to you by a different organisation? What factors should you consider before putting pen to paper?

Do your research

First, you should know that you are great at your job. That is why you have been specially picked for that role. You don’t want to invest your time and effort in an organisation whose goals are not aligned to yours. As flattering as it might be, do not jump into a role whose specifics you are not sure about. Read all you can about the organisation, and ensure that beyond the role you have been selected for, you like their workplace culture and organisational structure.

Speak to your mentors

Perhaps someone else identified you for that new role based on something they read, saw or found out about you. But what if that position is not in line with your career vision? Speaking to a mentor who understands your background, professional journey, goals and objectives, will help you understand the new role better, and to decide whether it is a good fit for you.

Consider convenience

When faced with the possibility of a higher salary and more allowances, you could be tempted to disregard the little conveniences that your current job accords you. For example, if your present job offers you training opportunities, the freedom to explore different skills, and time to enhance your academic qualifications, it may not be wise to leave all that for a job that only offers you a higher salary and a car allowance. Remember that you are still establishing yourself professionally. There will be a time when switching to jobs that offer higher salaries will be more important.

Stay humble

Pride comes before a fall. It could take up to a year before you take up the new role, so think about the reputation you will leave at your current place of work. You don’t need to start bad mouthing others and showing up late for work just because you have an enviable job offer. What happens when things do not go as planned and you end up remaining in your current position?