Q: I recently discovered that my colleague is earning more than me, yet he is working under me. When I raised the issue, my bosses said that I was earning the amount I had quoted during the salary negotiations. I feel short-changed. Should I quit my job? What should I say during the next salary negotiations to avoid selling myself short?

Salaries are ordinarily structured to match the responsibility associated with different roles in organisations.

To account for various personal or market related factors and provide for flexibility, a job would commonly have a salary range, rather than a static amount attached to it.

This notwithstanding, it is unusual that you have information about who earns what in your company.

Regardless of the degree of flexibility of their reward structures, organisations should avoid creating a situation such as this.

To what extent did you research about the organisation before joining it? What about the level of salaries that similar organisations in the market pay for your role?

Advertisement

Are you more concerned that you are paid less than your subordinate, or that your pay is not commensurate with your contribution?

It is human for you to compare yourself to others, but don’t lend that instinct too much control in your life.

While the explanation that your seniors have provided does not justify your predicament, how you approach this awkward situation could present a defining moment in your career.

Can you find out whether your pay is within the same range as that of your peers? Speak to your boss and ask to have the situation addressed, and clarify that you desire to have your salary placed within the same range as that of your peers.

The response you received from your seniors appears to address the question: “Why am I earning less than my junior?” and not “What can you do to rectify my situation?”

Be careful not to make “earning more than your juniors” your sole objective. Your junior is not to blame for your situation and should, therefore, not bear the brunt of your fury.

Which career goal would you achieve by quitting your organisation? Remember, you are unlikely to find an organisation that is fully sterilised of every issue that could trigger your discomfort.

Choose whether you want to drift with the tide of your anger or keep your sails firmly adjusted towards your career aspirations.