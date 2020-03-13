However, I am aware that you still need your job, so you could start by requesting him to send you the terms of engagement on e-mail, so that you have a copy, even if it is not signed.

Q: I have realised that save for big companies, most employers don’t bother issuing their employees with proper contracts. I was recently employed at a mid-size company but six months later, I am yet to be given any contract even though my salary is deposited to my account every month. Should I be worried about this?

The size of the company does not matter when it comes to this issue. Small organisations that are unable to draft suitable written contracts should outsource HR personnel who will give them professional advice on this matter. It is important for any employee to have a written contract since this is what dictates the terms of engagement such as the rights and obligations of both employer and employee, the salary, overtime and employment benefits, leave entitlement, terms of disengagement and hours of work that both parties should adhere to. It also discusses things like confidentiality and conflict of interest.

In case of a dispute, it will be difficult to plead your case without a contract, and more complicated to determine the monetary benefits you should receive as part of the severance package. You will only be compensated based on oral evidence and in line with the Employment Act, which will be a prolonged process. The Kenyan law requires every employer to provide their employers with a written contract, so yes, you should be worried. This is actually an illegality, and you should raise it politely with your boss.

However, I am aware that you still need your job, so you could start by requesting him to send you the terms of engagement on e-mail, so that you have a copy, even if it is not signed. This will shield you in instances where your employer may decide to reduce your salary, or add other binding benefits that you did not agree to.

When there is a written contract, disengagement discussions become easier and both parties are protected by the document’s contents, especially where there is need for litigation. However, it is important to check whether the contract violates any law because if it does, the Kenyan law will take precedence. A contract protects both the employer and employee and is non-negotiable.

Jane Muiruri - Senior HR Manager, Nation Media Group; [email protected]