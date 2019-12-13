If, as a supervisor, you cannot identify any one of your subordinates whose success or promotion you are proud to have contributed to, then you have failed.

Q: I feel very unappreciated at my workplace. My input often goes unnoticed because my manager keeps taking all the praise even when I have done all the work. This has made me lose motivation, and I lack the drive I previously had. I don't want to quit my job, but I also don't want to keep working as someone else takes the credit. How should I deal with this matter?

We all have different personalities, and managers are not excluded. They are human too. Like everybody else, your boss yearns for recognition, and taking credit for your achievements seems to be one of his methods of getting it. If he understood his role properly, he would know that your achievements are as a result of his guidance and supervision, which is enough recognition.

A good manager is one who nurtures and inspires his or her team. If, as a supervisor, you cannot identify any one of your subordinates whose success or promotion you are proud to have contributed to, then you have failed. Most managers believe that they will look like they’ve excelled in the eyes of their colleagues if they take all the credit for work done by their employees. What they don’t know is that they can only grow and earn a promotion if they demonstrate that there is an employee in their team who is fit to take up a higher role within or outside the company.

Your manager’s behaviour could be an indication that he is scared of losing his job, and is therefore trying to stay relevant by taking credit for your work so that others can see that without his input, the achievement would not have been realised.

Consider volunteering to be a member of an interdepartmental group within your organisation where you can hone your skills and get an opportunity to be appreciated by your peers. This will also offer you a chance to work with different leaders who might notice your hard work and commitment. This will boost your ego and give you the energy you need to co-operate with your self-centred boss.

When doing your appraisal, tell your manager politely that you are happy to work in his team, but would appreciate if he would recognise your achievements in future. Let him know that if you are recognised for your work, you will be inspired to do even more for the company. However, be wary that this move could bring either positive or negative repercussions.

A better way to deal with this issue is to practise self-love, work on your confidence, and learn to take pride in your achievements without waiting to get a pat on the back from your supervisor. This way, you will always exude positive energy.