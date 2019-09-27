Q: My supervisor openly defies his seniors, and this sometimes puts members of our department at loggerheads with the other section heads. Because of his confrontational mannerisms, our department has been ridiculed on several instances and even denied key resources. Now everyone in our team is disoriented. How can we address this matter professionally without looking like we’re setting him up?

It is a big shame for the organisation to allow a fellow like this to be a team leader. But perhaps there is a deeper case of poor leadership within the organisation, and your supervisor is rebelling for a good reason. All things constant, a good organisation strives to ensure that all work related challenges are addressed professionally, and in a manner that does not undermine other employees, irrespective of their rank. This, however, does not absolve your supervisor for his bad behaviour. Everyone has to take responsibility for their attitude, be it at the workplace or elsewhere. Since your team is bearing the consequences of this poor behaviour, you need to come together and see how you can help him enhance his leadership skills, and move your department one place up on the respect ladder.

Start by finding ways of neutralising his weakness by incorporating your collective strengths. Be a positive force. Show him respect in spite of his shortcomings, and try to establish a cordial rapport with him. Help him understand how his poor relationship with his seniors affects your work. Give examples like how delays in approvals affect delivery of your service level agreements. Let him know that you are afraid of how this may affect your jobs in the near future, then offer solutions. For instance if he is going for a meeting, help him by ensuring that he has the correct information. Preparing his reports and capturing all the relevant information will make him shine at the meeting, and your section will get the respect it deserves in the process. In addition, you could seek support from your HR department to provide him with training on effective leadership. The same support should be extended to the other managers to ensure that employees are not victimised for the mistakes of their leaders.

However, be careful. You could be dealing with a bully whose aim may be to isolate your team from others, or to stifle constructive criticism by threats or authoritarianism. Remember that in all workplaces, there are allies and rivals. And if you watch keenly, you are likely to get a deeper understanding of the situation. That way you can strategise on how best to insulate yourself from your senior’s evil schemes. Understand the political landscape of your workplace, and build alliances that are aligned with your values and principles. A wise person once said when you play, play hard, and when you work, don’t play at all. Whenever there is conflict, always strive for a win-win outcome.