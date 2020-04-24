Q: As a student of finance and insurance at Rongo University, I was so eager about getting to put my academic knowledge into practice. I was lucky to get a paying internship late last year. But now that I have worked for six months, I feel greatly underwhelmed. I lack the drive I initially had. I just feel like quitting my job and going back to school, but my parents, employer and friends won't hear any of it. Is there something wrong with me?

From your question, it seems you were pursuing attachment as part of your university programme. If this is the case, then the six months’ work experience is a plus to you because when you return to school, you will have a clearer picture of what the industry expects from you. This will help you stay focused for the remainder of your studies.

If your employer is urging you to stay on, you should feel proud. From my experience, students on attachment who are asked to stay on after the end of the internship period are often the ones who have displayed great potential.

Therefore, this is a good sign that the employer might be thinking of offering you a job.

As for your parents, have you considered that perhaps they are just eager to see you become financially independent?

I am sure they want nothing but the best from you, which is why they are discouraging you from quitting your position.

I don’t know about your friends but I am certain they are happy for you, and some are even hoping to someday get an opportunity such as the one you have now.

Everyone seems to be rooting for you, so what could be the problem? Maybe the role you’ve been given is not challenging enough.

Can you ask your supervisor to give you more responsibilities or include you in a new project? Also, examine other areas of your life.

More often than not, your enthusiasm at work will also be influenced by the goings on in your personal life, which in turn affects how you perceive the general mood in the office.

How do you relate with your colleagues in the office? The well-being of an employee is greatly influenced by his or her the interactions.

What if you let the opportunity slip away? Are you sure you will find another job after you graduate? Getting a job in this economy is not easy.

It would be great if you could schedule your classes so that you are able to work while still pursuing your internship. Check if this is a possibility.

You say that you are excited by rigour. Could you also be overworking yourself? Remember that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Find out what else you enjoy apart from work and school, then indulge moderately and enjoy life. It is never that serious. You need to participate in other social activities to spice up your life.