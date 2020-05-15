By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

Q: Although I have lost my job, I feel so much at peace. My employer closed the company and sent us home, yet he still owes us one month’s worth of salary. I do not miss my job at all. Our boss was a bully who always looked for ways to cut employees’ salaries through unnecessary punishments. That was my first job, and now I’m wondering if this is what employment is all about?

It is possible for individuals to react differently to similar situations.

Most of the people I have met who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic are deeply worried about how they will meet their basic needs, such as rent and food for themselves and their families.

Given the opportunity, they would gladly work for a temperamental boss just to foot their bills, while hoping to find a better workplace.

You are one of the lucky ones. You have no job; you are owed a month’s salary, yet you’re still at peace. That is enviable.

But since you say that this was your first job, I am tempted to think that you are young and still living with your parents or guardian, where all your needs are catered for.

It could also be that you have some savings, and few dependents if any, and this can tide you over for a while as you to explore new income-generating opportunities.

It may also be that you are naturally optimistic and once pushed into an uncomfortable situation, you adapt and quickly move on.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Whatever your needs and other circumstances are at the moment, I am so glad that you have decided to pursue peace rather than work for an abusive boss.

But before you disparage employment by thinking that all bosses are horrible, let me assure you that there are many good employers and bosses out there.

Do not give up. Now, you have time to focus on a new future - which may include looking for another job, or creating opportunities for others.

Be open minded and find out what may work for you during this season. As jobs are being lost, new ones are being created, so scan the market and identify opportunities that suit your skills and competencies, list them, and evaluate those that are feasible.

We have seen new opportunities and businesses emerge, such as online classes, home deliveries, cloth masks production, healthcare supplies and others.