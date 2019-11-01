Q My supervisor is very strict on deadlines. While I don't miss my deadlines, he always insists on handing in work up to a week before the due date. Last week he called me very late at night and demanded that I submit a report I was working on by midday the following day, yet we had agreed that I work on it over two weeks.

I find this unfair, but I am scared of telling him because he may think that I am lazy or that I am undermining his authority. Please advise me?

It is great that you do not miss your deadlines, but first we need to establish a common understanding of what a deadline is.

In very simple terms, it means there is an agreed time when a task must be completed and submitted. It seems unfair and unprofessional to call in an assignment a week ahead of its due date.

Such an action can either imply that the time allocated for the task was too generous, or the quality of the outcome is likely to be compromised.

One sure way of correcting this is to understand what is driving this tendency, and then base your arguments on reassuring the supervisor that you can be trusted to deliver.

COMPLETE TASK

I have seen situations where a boss reduces delivery time because he or she doesn’t trust that the person assigned will complete the task within the stipulated time, rather than wait for the agreed time to lapse.

Reassure your boss that you will deliver on time and when you do, be sure your work is excellent. This way, you will cultivate trust.

Other supervisors will do this because they are control freaks. A controlling person will change goalposts the moment they feel threatened that another person may do better than them, or let them down. Your boss could be doing this because it is a common practice within the organisation.

Although deadlines are crucial, two key things are important to note. One, is to understand the reasons on-time delivery is prioritised. When there is a common understanding of the consequences of failure, you are more likely to practice stricter adherence.

BETTER DELIVERY

Allowing everyone to see how their input contributes to the company’s outcome is likely to motivate better delivery, as no employee would like to be seen as the weak link to the organisation’s success. Second, deadlines are set to allow enough time to get the job done.

The moment the time allowed is reduced, the quality of work is likely to be affected, and within no time, the conversation will change to poor performance.

Try to understand what is important to your boss, and do your best to co-operate. Instead of focusing on why an assignment has been called in earlier than usual, you could show that you are reliable even in tight situations.

You could set your own personal deadline to stay on course, and avoid procrastinating. Unless your supervisor’s request is affecting the quality of your work, see it a learning opportunity and embrace the discipline this brings.