I’m a manager and I love my job, but sometimes I find myself having to implement decisions I completely disagree with. I struggle so much especially when communicating the business decisions taken by the company which I don’t agree with. How do I make my team know that I am only the messenger, and that I am not in favour of the decisions? How do I convince them to comply? I don’t want to come off as a wimp.

Management positions usually involve taking responsibility for the decisions of your organisation. It is a complicated predicament to be in because you are expected to ensure that the decisions are implemented, and to rally your team to accept and abide by them even if you don’t agree with those decisions. Keep in mind that what is good for the organisation might not always be good for individuals in the short term.

In order to communicate effectively with your team, seek clarification from the executive so that you can respond appropriately to the queries raised. If you have any reservations, let your superior know so that you are completely familiar with the decision before you face your subordinates.

For example, in the prevailing harsh economic times, organisations which are struggling to stay afloat might decide to stop hiring new employees, or decline to remit annual salary reviews. For the existing employees, this means doing more work without the commensurate reward in the short term.

As the manager, you will be at pains to convince your team to take up extra responsibilities for the same pay. However, know that the manner in which you deliver this message will determine your acumen as a manager. As you relay the message, own the decision fully and take responsibility for it.

Reassure them that it is for the good of all employees and the organisation at large, and remind them that they will only be required to persevere for a short time, hopefully until the business recovers.

What you might not know is that employees can sense when you are not fully convinced in the decisions you communicate to them. If you do it poorly, they will lose respect for you and view you as a weak manager. Your peers will also lose confidence in you because you will have failed to inspire and lead your team to deliver good results for the organisation.

Additionally, always talk about upper management or the board of directors with respect. For example, you may say something like, “I know this was a difficult decision for them. Several options were discussed over a long time and they decided that this was best for the longevity of the company.” Also, choose the best time, location and setting to deliver the news.

Remember that the ability to manage your team during difficult times and to soberly deliver unpopular decisions, will set you apart from other managers in the long run.