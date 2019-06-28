By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

More by this Author

Q I find your answers on various employment issues very insightful. What's your take on rude and arrogant interviewers. Recently I attended an interview which left me annoyed. Two of the interviewers scoffed at my work experience and I found that rude. To make matters worse, the interview began three hours late. How best can one handle such?

I appreciate your kind feedback, thank you. The unfortunate interview experience you explain is not a common occurrence, but I know some candidates have had nasty experiences in the hands of quack panels.

Interviews require investment not just in time, but a proper screening process that helps point to the right candidate.

A good employer would therefore prepare for the process diligently, not just by looking for the right candidates, but by preparing the most suitable assessment process to pick the best. In addition, selection panels know that they are not just selecting a candidate.

The interviewee is also assessing the organisation through them, and inwardly debating whether that employer is worthy of their skills.

THREE HOURS

To have a panel that not only keeps you waiting for over three hours, but also mocks your experience and asks inappropriate questions, points to a disorganised place that has little value for its people.

We all know two wrongs do not make a right. You are the guest at this party and you have to keep it cool. Not just to protect your reputation, but also to avoid burning bridges. If it gets too stressful, you have to draw the line, and know when to run.

First, never lose your cool in an interview no matter how aggressive the interviewer gets. Secondly, note that in some cases, such an approach may be deliberate and you have to make quick judgment as you progress.

RIGHT ANSWERS

Remain calm, provide the right answers as much as you can, try and change the direction of the discussion by giving an example that may demonstrate need for empathy, or conclude with a polite question. Say they mockingly ask: "Is this all you have to show for all years of work stated in your CV?” You could say, “ I have also led a small team where together we have exceeded our targets for three years in a row, but I am now keen to venture out to new challenges.”