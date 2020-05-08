By DAISY OKOTI

More by this Author

Humanity is currently enduring many profound effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, some as novel as the disease itself.

Job losses, physical separation from family and friends, working from home and online banking are now the order of the day as most people try to stay home to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

This week, we bring this issue home. Five young professionals share captivating stories highlighting the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on their careers and businesses, and the changes and sacrifices they now have to make so that they can pay their bills and save their enterprises.

Duncan Mwema, 27, Teacher

“I am a Physical Education and Geography teacher as well as a lifeguard and swimming instructor accredited by the Kenya Lifeguards Association. I also run a small video gaming shop in Kikuyu town,” Duncan says.

Both his main job and side hustle depend on the physical presence of students and clients.

Advertisement

“Since the indefinite closure of schools and limited movement, I can neither do my job nor run my business,” he says.

Lessons at the school where Duncan teaches are now being offered on online platforms, such as Zoom, Google Classroom and Firefly.

“The biggest challenge is in staying abreast with the technology itself. For example, when using the Firefly education app, vast and detailed training is required for a teacher to adequately give out assignments and also to give feedback and corrections. The teacher must transfer the knowledge of handling Firefly (or any other online platform of choice) to his students as well as the parents because they are the ones who will be required to guide the learners at home.

“I must say I am lucky to have a supportive employer, who has taken me through rigorous training on online education to enhance my abilities. But online interactions with the students are not as lively as face-to-face exchanges. Also, as a coach, there are just a limited number of fitness activities I can engage in with my team members and clients. For example, we cannot go for a jog or play a football match online,” he says.

Before the pandemic, Duncan hated delivering coaching online, or even taking instructions on physical exercises from online sources.

However, the current situation has forced him to adjust. “But everything has its perks. I can now offer my services to clients even if they are scattered in different locations. All I need is a laptop, internet connectivity, and time. I never had to do this before so,” he says.

Duncan’s advice to young professionals who are worried about what the current situation means for their careers is to embrace the change.

“Make use of the internet. Everything you need to know, someone somewhere has already delved into it and posted it there. Look it up. Sound out the professionals around you for guidance, and remember that the way you approach them will determine how they respond to you, so be respectful,” he says.

* * *

Jimmy Kitheka, 27, Impression artist

At first, Covid-19 was to Jimmy nothing but a tragic story that was unfolding in the other part of the world, far away from him.

Until his daily routine changed abruptly and the clients visiting his studio grew fewer and fewer.

“I was participating in the annual Manjano exhibition at Village Market, but it was discontinued because of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. The studio was also closed and we were all asked to work from home. This has been a challenge for me because I am away from the artistic environment I’m used to,” he says.

If he was to compare this period to the time before Covid-19, Jimmy would say without hesitation that life has become tougher.

All art events in and out of the country - such as exhibitions, artists’ workshops and art class sessions - have been either cancelled or postponed, thereby making it quite difficult for him to pay all his bills.

“Business has been very slow. I am currently surviving on commissions, but I haven’t lost motivation,” he says.

The only thing keeping Jimmy excited about this new phase is working on new paintings and organising online art classes, tutorials and setting up his website.

“My family and friends have also played a big role in encouraging and supporting me during these hard times. I am also lucky to have amazing clients who are allowing me to work on commissions and deliver despite the current situation,” he says.

His parting shot to fellow artists? Do not give up on your dreams. You might face some challenges now but in the end, the kind of attitude you display during this period will either make you fail or prosper.

* * *

Boera Bisieri, 27, Digital marketing executive/actress

“Before the coronavirus pandemic changed things, I used to have a definite schedule that began at the office at 9am and ended at 9pm, when I headed home after daily rehearsals at the Kenya National Theatre,” she explains.

Like many other young Kenyans, Boera’s daily routine was completely disrupted by the Covid-19 threat.

“Now that we are in containment, I can neither go to work nor keep my side hustle going because we are all being encouraged to work from home and maintain social distancing at the theatre,” she says.

Recently, Boera found herself having to take a 50 per cent salary cut. And because the bills still needed to be paid, she had to come up with creative ways to make money.

“My friend and I created a virtual boutique on Instagram called Silk and Lace, where we sell lingerie and pyjamas. This has become my new job. Also, because I had more free time, I started making interior decor products using empty wine bottles and yarn. I make candle holders, lampshades and floor rugs for sale,” she says.

Boera says that the sudden halving of her income and the fact that she now has to quickly change her lifestyle are her two biggest challenges.

“Due to the pay cut, I had to come up with a whole new budget and also find capital for my new business. My lifestyle has taken a 360 degrees turn. Although it has been more than a month since I started staying home alone, I am yet to get used to this new way of life,” she says.

However, she is motivated by the thought that one day this season will be over. But until that day comes, she remains determined to survive and meet her needs.

“The satisfaction I get whenever I count the money I’ve made from my new business also keeps me going,” she says.

Her advice to other youth struggling and feeling stuck? “Think of hope as your only weapon; use it to fight and you will eventually find a way out. Do not be a slave to your academic certificates or job titles. Do whatever you have to, as long as it is legal.

“The internet has been my greatest companion over the last few weeks. For example, I learnt the skills required to run my new business through YouTube Tutorials. A few friends have also offered immense emotional support. Every time I feel low, I call one of them and we sometimes end up talking for hours.

This helps me calm down. My parents are also constantly checking up on me, and God has also been so good to me. In times of adversity, I usually find solace in prayers and reading the word of God,” she concludes.

* * *

Martha Shavuya, 24, Visual and digital artist;

Jeff Muchina, 27, Director Shujaa Stories

“The stories of many Kenyan legends are not well-documented, and are therefore almost inaccessible. Shujaa Stories aims to bring African stories to life by recreating visual and inspiring content about Kenya’s historical figures,” Martha says.

Jeff and his team rely on physical exhibitions, school programmes and public galleries to showcase their work and also to encourage others to participate in their agenda.

However, the current restrictions on movement and public gatherings has dealt them and others in the arts industry a huge blow.

“We have now fully transitioned to digital platforms, and we have invested a significant amount of time in building our Instagram and Facebook audience by uploading more content than we did before. We are also planning to introduce motion graphics and voice overs to tap into a wider online audience.

"These were part of our long-term plans. But due the current situation, we have had to hit the fast forward button. We are also forging new relationships with successful influencers to push our work to even larger audiences,” he explains.

But generally, Shujaa Stories has had to scale down its operations significantly.

“To produce and run our projects, we used to engage interns, as well as subcontractors. But now they are not able to come to work. Online meetings are also not very helpful because much of our work involves practical training and requires a great deal of supervision.

"We have had to rely on services we can offer online such as The Shujaa Stories Volume 1, which is available for purchase on Amazon,” Martha says.

PREMATURE DEPARTURE

The Covid-19 situation is not the only challenge Jeff and his team have had to navigate. The pandemic came hot on the heels of the death of one of their co-directors.

“Masidza Galavu, an amazing friend, partner and a great force behind Shujaa Stories left us rather too soon. Masidza was not only a firm and intelligent director but also a spectacular photographer. We have since had to adapt and adjust our services,” Jeff says.

“If you are an artist or are running any kind of start-up, be sure to engage the internet more; do research on what other people in similar situations are doing around the world; then think of creative ways of repackaging your content to make it relatable and interesting,” Martha advises.