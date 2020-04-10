By DAISY OKOTI

Getting invited to a job interview is a sign that you stand a good chance of getting a new job.

The interview is a forum where the candidate can demonstrate his or her capabilities, and make the panel see why he or she is the best candidate.

This means that one must prepare adequately for the process. But what does it mean to be well prepared?

This week, our interviewees move over the common advice peddled about interviews to bring you real life, practical tips that can help you get a job in this highly competitive job market.

They share their past experiences during interviews, and offer insights on how to avoid short changing yourself at the interview table.

What is your most memorable interview experience?

Whitney:

The one I did before joining my current workplace. It all happened online, which was new to me.

At no point did I ever sit face to face with the interviewers. The process included three stages.

The first one was just a call to answer some questions they had posted online, then the next phase was a telephone interview where they just wanted to get to know me and my professional background.

Lastly, I had an encounter with the managing-director for evaluation.

Collins:

My most memorable interview was with a leading fast moving consumer goods company.

The process took around eight weeks and included aptitude tests administered online, a 30-minute telephone interview, and a group interview that lasted for about one hour.

In the third stage, I was interviewed by a panel of three and my CV was closely scrutinised.

In the second, I met other candidates who, like me, had been shortlisted in the previous stages of the interview.

The final hurdle was a face-to-face formal chat with the director, which lasted 30 minutes. This was memorable for me because it was so thorough and I had so much fun doing it.

The assessment centre was the most challenging because you actually get to meet your competitors and you need to stand out without being domineering.

Annabel:

My most memorable interview was unsuccessful but it was so fascinating.

It had three stages and involved a written test and an oral one. The whole process took five working days.

At the first stage, I met the company’s director at a restaurant, and we talked about various topics such as business, education, sports and religion over a cup of coffee.

He was quite inquisitive. For example, he wanted to know what I, a Christian, would view or treat Muslim clients.

He asked for my opinion on the local transport system and asked me to share any bad experiences I had endured before, and how I had reacted.

The second stage was easy because it was written. I did a personality test that involved responding to a set of questions with multiple choices.

The third stage involved two days of hands-on training on responding to emergency scenarios. On the first day, I did weight training for three clients, and conducted a group training session the next.

Everything went smoothly until the last minute. As I was leaving, one of the clients simulated an asthma attack.

I had to act fast and accordingly by providing first aid, calling for help and giving my report.

I did the first two, but I forgot to put in a report. I received a regret call the next day.

Tobias:

It happened in January 2013 after I had searched for a job for three months. The most memorable part of it was the intensity.

There were five panellists and I had to answer questions in quick succession, which was quite challenging for me.

How do you prepare for interviews?

Whitney

Every interview I have attended has come with its unique challenges and different measures of anxiety.

This is because I know I am going to meet strangers who will basically decide whether or not I am good enough to be part of their team.

I always make a point of doing research on the organisation and the managers to find out what they are looking for.

This eases my anxiety and gives me a sense of familiarity even as I walk into the meeting.

Collins:

I do extensive research about the company to fully understand its history, mission and vision, then I look at the strength of its competitors and its position in the industry.

I also look at the job description keenly to find out what exactly they are looking for, and then I leverage on my previous work experience and my academic knowledge to respond well to the questions.

I am usually nervous, so I always arrive a little early so that I can get settled before the interview. Dressing well also boosts my confidence.

Annabel:

Yes, even though I have attended six interviews, I still get anxious. To prepare, I usually go through the expected interview questions with my mentor.

Tobias:

My key tool in the preparation process was to link up with friends who had attended interviews in the recent past because I knew they had information that could help me succeed. Ultimately, their advice proved useful.

What interview questions have you encountered most frequently?

Whitney:

“What is your greatest strength?” Over time, I have come to learn that this is just a call for me to show my character.

When answering this question, make sure you don’t come across as arrogant or too modest. Also, ensure you give practical examples to illustrate your points.

Annabel:

“Tell us about yourself.” This is always the first question and the most commonly asked.

With it, the interviewer is asking you to take them through your professional background and advocate for yourself as the perfect candidate.

To answer, you could state your years of experience, or any special training or skills you have.

Focus on demonstrating how you meet and exceed the requirements as posted in the job description. You can wrap up by explaining the reason you need that opportunity.

Collins:

“What are your weaknesses?” This is always a trick question because you are in the interview to vouch for yourself, not to display your shortcomings.

Saying that you do not have a weakness could make you look arrogant or lacking in self-awareness.

I would advise candidates answering this question to pick one item, say, impatience, and explain how they discovered it.

You could say, “In school, I was always impatient with those who did not complete their tasks on time whenever we had group assignments.”

Lastly, say what you are doing to improve, such as, “Since I learnt that my impatience has a negative impact on the productivity of my team, I strive to help those who struggle to deliver, and to understand their challenges.”

Always pick a weakness that is not directly related to the role you are interviewing for.

Tobias:

“Why do you think you deserve the job?” My response has always been a convincing promise to add value to the company and to make it better than I found it.

What key lessons have you learnt so far?

Whitney:

Self-confidence is important. If you are confident, your potential employers will be convinced that you are able to undertake the tasks laid out for you.

Be well prepared. Find out as much as you can about the organisation, the managers, their backgrounds, where the organisation is and where it is headed.

In short, find out as much as you can about the industry. This will help you respond knowledgeably to the questions asked.

Collins:

I have learnt the importance of good communication. This is not just about oral and written communication, but also body language.

I have learnt to always prepare thoroughly for an interview and most importantly, to keep time

Annabel:

I have had three unsuccessful interviews (two from the same company) and accepted that I will not always be the best interviewee, and that I should always know my weaknesses and work on improving on them.

Secondly, an interview is not always a verification of your résumé, sometimes what they are looking for is character.

Tobias:

The interviewer in charge took me through the oral part of it which I believed worked in my favour because even the interviewer acknowledged my good comprehension skills.

This was followed by the written part which was meant to test my knowledge based on the available opportunity.

But when I finished, it was clear to me that I had missed the chance because my performance in the written part of the interview was undoubtedly dismal, even by my own judgement.

I learnt the importance of upgrading my knowledge to remain relevant in the job market, because the person who got the job had been continually upgrading his skills.

What advice would you give to a young professional preparing for their first interview?

Whitney:

Always believe in yourself and the skills you have to offer. If you are confident about your capabilities, your potential employer will believe that you are a good fit for the organisation.

Secondly, always carry a copy of your CV during the interview. It will come in handy because if the interviewer mentions anything from it, you will easily go back to it for reference.

Collins:

Take the interview as an adventure. Do your homework and prepare thoroughly, but expect the unexpected.

Know that anxiety is normal. Even your interviewers might be a bit nervous.

Annabel:

Be yourself; your true self. Always demonstrate your ability to handle day to day activities.

Secondly, being a good student is outstanding, but you also need to be a good problem solver, and highly versatile.

Always bear in mind that the difference between an interviewer and the interviewee is the side of the table they are sitting on.