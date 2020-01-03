By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

More by this Author

Q: I have worked at an engineering company since I graduated five years ago. Through this period, all I have been doing is meeting deadlines upon deadlines with minimal career progress.

My former classmates who went into other professions and started businesses seem to be doing better. They have higher incomes and are leading happier lives. I'm disoriented and even jealous. What's wrong with me?

Happy New Year! I am sure one of your key resolutions is career growth.

But while this is a great objective to work on, comparing yourself with others will only discourage you and in no time, affect your self-esteem.

You would not know for sure if your former classmates are as wealthy or leading happier lives as you say. Things are not always how they appear to be.

Do not allow the FOMO (fear of missing out) pressure to get in your thoughts.

Advertisement

Focus on your career goals and only evaluate yourself on the milestones you have set. I take note that it has been five years since your first job.

You have been working hard and delivering your targets. Congratulations! This is how you build a solid career.

Though I do not sense any enthusiasm in your work, I expect that you have been trusted with more responsibilities to learn and enrich your career over time.

NEW EXPERIENCE

Just in case you have been on the same task for five years, that would be regrettable but you are ready for a bigger challenge and here are some useful tips on how to navigate this.

Talk to your line manager about career growth. If you have been excelling in your work as you say, a good supervisor would be keen to grow you by giving you key responsibilities.

Do not wait for them to notice this. Initiate a conversation and highlight your competencies that can be useful in new positions.

If none are available internally, do not be shy to explore external options. Though staying with one employer for long offers job security and perhaps a better pension, at the start of your career, be open to explore other employers and industries and enrich your work experience.

It is a known fact that external roles offer more financial benefits and accelerate career growth for those willing to take the risk.

EXTRA INCOME

An employer’s pay cheque may not be enough to meet all your financial goals.

Therefore, be open to explore business opportunities or freelancing gigs that may not conflict with your work.

You could think of getting a few like-minded friends together and start a business that can complement your income.

This way, you not only spread your risks but have an opportunity to brainstorm business challenges with others.

You must master the art of financial planning, a key contributor to wealth creation. You must save if you want to enjoy the finer things in life.