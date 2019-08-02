This way you will be able to make a judgement on whether the new role is more senior or it’s a lateral move.

Therefore, before you jump ship, conduct a thorough review of all aspects highlighted here as well as the breadth and depth of the responsibilities in your current role and make a comparison to what your new job entails.

Do your homework well. It seems you have a good boss who is willing to support you as you grow your career, leverage on this.

Q: I have been working as a junior HR manager at this company for three years now. Recently, a different company offered me a job in a senior level. I am eager for new experience in a different environment. My boss has reservations about my departure. She wants me to work here and develop my career first. What should I do?

Being in HR myself, I have come to appreciate that organisations have different role profiles for the HR role and also the titles can be sometimes confusing unless you understand and compare several dynamics.

One organisation might refer to an individual as a manager, while the responsibilities carried out are for the level of a HR Officer. This I guess happens depending on the size of the organisation and how the organisation is structured.

In some organisations, HR department reports into the Chief Executive Officer and while in others HR reports to other functions. Reporting line dynamics influence the level and influence of HR in the organisation. This is an element that you should consider as you make decision on whether to stay or leave your current role. Is HR represented in the Board to articulate staff matters, this is an important aspect to consider as well.

What growth opportunity does each of the position offer?

The HR structure is a good indication on whether there is room for your career to grow. If the structure is flat, then the opportunity diminishes compared to if the structure has several positions that you can consider as growth opportunities. If there is the role of Senior HR manager, then there is a position to grow into in future.

You are better of earning an average salary for a long time than move to an organisation that pays well but cannot sustain the level of your salary. Therefore, the financial health of both organisations is something you have to assess to make the right decision.

How is the work environment in both organisations? An enabling environment is a critical fact that can never be compensated for by titles or better remuneration. Peace of mind is important for you to be productive. Find out if this is a new role and if not, what happened to the previous job holder. This can give you an indication on what you are getting yourself into. “Most employees leave their bosses and not the organisation.”

A good boss is better than a good company since they influence your career progression and your general wellbeing while working in the organisation. What are you leaving and what will you find in the other company?

Do your homework well. It seems you have a good boss who is willing to support you as you grow your career, leverage on this. Therefore, before you jump ship, conduct a thorough review of all aspects highlighted here as well as the breadth and depth of the responsibilities in your current role and make a comparison to what your new job entails.

This way you will be able to make a judgement on whether the new role is more senior or it’s a lateral move. This will also help you when negotiating for salary and benefits. A good question to ask yourself is whether you are ready and confident for the new job that has become available. Sometimes people move into roles that they are not quite ready for yet. Make an informed decision, that you can live with, you are the driver of your career!