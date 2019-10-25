QIs it possible to love your job but completely dislike your workplace? I have been at this company for three years now. I started off as an intern and I was later given a permanent role. The major problem is, this workplace is so toxic. It is riddled with tribalism, nepotism, and favouritism. The management micromanages everyone. The bosses talk rudely and disrespect employees in public. What should I do?

It is refreshing to know that you love what you’re doing. I know so many people who hang on to their jobs just to make ends meet. As for the toxic workplace, you are not alone.

This is a cry of many. Some organisations have toxic work environments, and they struggle to attract and retain good employees. Three years is quite a while to be around such negativity.

I have met job seekers who, from the onset, are clear about organisations they would not consider joining.

After listening and interacting with employees for decades, I know for a fact that a toxic work environment is a product of poor leadership. It is not enough to just have good values and expected behaviours listed in the policy document.

COURTEOUS LANGUAGE

Leaders need to use courteous language and treat all employees with respect regardless of their tribe, grade or gender.

A board that pushes for their relatives to be employed will only encourage tribalism, nepotism and cronyism in that organisation. If the CEO gives in and participates in this unprofessional practice, it is just a matter of time before favours are demanded and exchanged in all departments.

Within no time, a group of incompetent but entitled employees are likely to start pulling their weight and making it obvious that they are untouchable.

You have a right to enjoy a toxic-free work environment.

ANONYMITY

There must be others who are as concerned about this situation as you are. How about coming together and stirring some change from inside?

You could raise these issues with your seniors, or suggest an employee engagement survey which guarantees anonymity, so that colleagues can speak up freely.

Whistle blowing is another powerful option. If all fails, remember that there are reputable organisations out there, led by people who are genuinely concerned with the welfare of their employees. Take courage and explore other opportunities.