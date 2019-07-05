If, on half a day, an employee can give you what another employee working from 8am to 5pm would, why hide under ‘the policy says?’.

Q. I am a writer working at a local publishing firm. Besides writing, I am good at acting and dancing. A few months ago, I featured in a short comedy film, but my boss wasn’t happy about it. He argues that I should give my writing job undivided attention because most people associate my name with his company. Is he justified?

What you are doing is not unusual. I know many people who have fulltime jobs but still freelance in other areas of their interest, even with the knowledge of their employers. Good employers, and indeed good managers, often allow employees to pursue other interests as long as they remain productive, and as long as their side hustle does not conflict in any way with the company’s interest. This is common in the medical field and in jobs that require creativity. Side jobs can keep employees motivated, so there is need for HR to adjust their policies to meet this emerging employee need.

Employers need to understand that there are three generations in today’s workplace: Gen Xers, now in their late 40s and unafraid of changing jobs often, unlike their parents who worked for one employer throughout their lives. This generation is unlikely to undertake additional employment to their full-time jobs. Many HR policies cater for this group, and often use counter offers to raise their stakes.

Then there is Gen Y, alias Millennials, who will do anything to flexi their working hours. Flexitime is a system of working where employees work a particular number of hours within a fixed period of time, but can change the time they start or finish work. Millennials are more open to gigs, often negotiate to work three to four days a week, or prefer to work half days to boost their creativity and avoid monotony.

Enter the Gen Z, better known as “the Snap Chat generation”. They are in their early twenties, entering the workplace with fresh energy and loads of ideas, only to encounter HR policies created for Gen X that are too rigid to accommodate them.

If, on half a day, an employee can give you what another employee working from 8am to 5pm would, why hide under ‘the policy says?’. I know for a fact that most employees who engage in side hustles are quite committed and keen to safeguard their mainstay.

I struggle to see how acting in a comedy film conflicts with your role as a writer. If your productivity is not compromised in any way, you need to plead your case. Do not let a selfish employer stifle your dreams.