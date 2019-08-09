The vast majority of employers share your observation that many graduates leave academic institutions without sufficient preparation for the workplace. Besides possessing effective communicate skills, employers expect graduates to generate solutions at the workplace rather than remain mere receptacles of knowledge. Admittedly, much more can be done to enhance the quality of graduates, not the least of which is nurturing a symbiotic relationship between academic institutions, and the industry. This notwithstanding, not all graduates are unprepared for work. There are many of them making positive impressions in organisations. Bear in mind that graduates cannot enter workplaces as gurus. They need orientation and opportunities to learn, and this takes time. Graduates are raw materials, part of whose refinement needs to happen at work. Some of the preparation for work, however, must start earlier on in life. No institution can take the place of upbringing in instilling useful values and an impressionable attitude. Yes, some of the graduates may expect a promotion sooner than anyone is willing to grant it, but employers have a role to play in tempering the expectations of such employees. They need to learn that success takes time to build, and appreciate the hard work it took to get ahead. They not only need to see the shinning brass in your glass cabinets. They need to see your scars too. Tell them your story. You cannot transmit values such as excellence, patience, tenacity and grit via Wi-Fi connectivity.