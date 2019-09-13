During that discussion, if your line manager confirms that you are indeed meeting all your targets, you can ask for extra responsibilities so that you don’t get bored doing repetitive tasks.

Q: Recently I took on a role I thought was going to be really challenging. During the two interview sessions, the recruiters kept talking about how demanding the job was, and that they’ve seen very few people succeed in that position. As a result, I grew very nervous, although eventually I got the job. It is now three months since I reported for duty but I find the role so simple and boring. Is it too soon to start looking for another job?

The role of any interview panel is to identify the best candidate for the job by evaluating the interviewee’s skills, experience and attitude. Through this process, the panel members should not intimidate the candidate in any way. In professional circles, the panel is required to give full disclosure about what is expected of the candidate if they eventually get the job. This information should nevertheless be communicated in a manner that would motivate, rather than scare the potential employee.

That said, there is no job that is too challenging. With the right skills, experience and attitude, and if the organisation facilitates the induction of new employees so that they can get acquainted with their role and the culture of the organisation, most employees will succeed. For this, many companies specify a fixed probation period to give new employees time to settle in their roles. It is good that you find the role easy. You should see this as an advantage. Don’t compare yourself with others. I assume that you are able to execute your role with ease because you have all the requirements for the job, and the right attitude.

But could it be that you applied for a role that is beneath your academic qualifications and work experience? Please interrogate this, because if so, you should start searching for a more challenging and suitable role that is worth your while. What is your job description? Are there responsibilities that are not indicated in that document that you feel should be included? It would be prudent to discuss this with your supervisor to find out if it is OK to add more responsibilities.

And if indeed the role is well within your capabilities, what measures are you using to gauge your performance? I assume you had agreed on your targets during the recruitment process.

I would advise you to have a discussion with your supervisor and seek their opinion on whether you are meeting the pre-set targets for the role or not. During that discussion, if your line manager confirms that you are indeed meeting all your targets, you can ask for extra responsibilities so that you don’t get bored doing repetitive tasks.

Be cautious before you start searching for another job. It is important to find out what went wrong with your current role so that you don’t make another mistake.