Q: I have very strong views on religion and gender issues. I often post these views online and attract a lot of attention. Now, my colleagues have begun asking me to stop putting up those posts because I could get into trouble with our employer. I wonder if I’m doing something wrong. Is it wrong to express my views?

Whereas there is nothing wrong with expressing your views on social media platforms, make sure you can defend your posts.

Many have lost their jobs just because of their posts or comments online, especially those that give out confidential information about their companies or those that could injure the employer’s reputation.

Remember that you are not just an employee. To your followers, you are a brand. Therefore, you should maintain the right image by being balanced and level headed in your arguments.

Most organisations have guidelines on responsible use of social media, so you might want to check if your posts are aligned to your company policy.

Also, if you strongly criticise your employer online for the organisation’s stand or practice on things you are passionate about, you are likely to ruffle some feathers.

You should endeavour to raise such issues internally instead of shaming your employer while still clinging onto your job.

If you take a hard stand on your online profile yet you have not put any disclaimer on your views, some may associate your divergent views with your employer, thereby putting their reputation at risk.

While engaging in lengthy debates, try not to respond to every comment or statement made because this may raise questions about your time management skills, especially if the debate is held during working hours.

If you are finding it difficult to express your views, you are probably working for the wrong employer. What a joy it would be if you could get a place where you need not second guess your employer’s reactions to your views.

Finally, note that some employers consider candidates’ social media activities during the hiring process. Avoid using social media to impress others.

Instead, use it to make a positive impact to those around you and to add value to your employer. If you would be ashamed if your comment made the newspaper headline the following day, don’t put it out.