Q: A fortnight ago, I fell ill and was unable to go to work. Last week, my daughter was unwell, and I had to leave work to rush her to hospital. Then three days ago, I received a warning letter stating that I would only be paid for the number of hours I was present at work. This, despite having clearly explained my reasons for being absent. What should I do?

You are working for an employer who either does not care about your welfare, or has reason to suspect you are not being truthful. I know for sure there are better ways to support an employee in your situation. Before you challenge this, it is good to establish what the sick leave policies in your organisation state. The Employment Act 2007 provides for seven days’ paid sick leave for any employee who has worked for more than one month, and a further seven days of half- pay per year, subject to production of a medical certificate. Though not provided for in the Employment Act, caring employers make provisions in their policies for sick leave, including paid leave for employees who are attending to sick children. Some policies grant paid sick leave for parents who are attending to their young ones who may be unwell, while others allow such employees some time off work on compassionate leave without any repercussions whatsoever.

That said, not all employers are as generous. Some will only go by what is provided for in the law.

Back to your question: What do you do? If indeed your employer has no clear policy on this matter, argue your case from the provisions that guide absenteeism at work. In most situations, such policies would require that you notify your manager of any emergency that keeps you away from work for a reasonable time. You say that you provided a genuine reason for your absence, so you can challenge this decision by escalating it to your line manager or HR.

Also, your employer may ask to see a doctor’s report as proof, so be sure to provide this proactively without being prompted.

Third, sick leave is never planned, but in a situation where you have taken time off to support your sick child, try as much as possible to compensate for this by focusing on key priorities when you return to work. If there is a key report expected, you could put in some extra work to ensure it gets done and delivered as promised, or ask a colleague to follow up in your absence.

Lastly, while many employers are going flat out to provide policies that support mothers to balance out their family and professional roles with ease, a better approach would have been to allow you to work from home for a day or two. Any employer who effects deductions on your salary because you lost office time attending to your sick child is not worth working for.