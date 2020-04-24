By MWIKALI MUTHIANI

Q: I am a 30-year-old college graduate of finance, but I have never been employed since I graduated three years ago. I have been helping out at my uncle’s electronics shop for the last two years, but I really desire to join the workplace. However, I am hesitant about sending out my CV because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Should I wait until the threat is contained?

No one predicted the situation we are in now, and nobody knows when it will end. But that does not mean we should be crippled by fear because in the midst of all this despair, there are business and job related opportunities to be explored.

There will be quick wins in certain sectors like manufacturing because of an increase in demand for things like sanitisers, soap, as well as delivery services and other online service providers.

So yes, this is a good time to go job hunting. However, you should arm yourself with a good strategy, courage and resilience.

There is no doubt that many jobs will be lost by the time the Covid-19 curve is flattened. There is also no doubt that new job opportunities are being created.

You should start by finding out which sectors are likely to thrive after the pandemic. Understand the changes that are likely to occur in your field and evaluate your chances of getting into a thriving workplace, then go for it.

Some of the stable sectors include pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology, and internet-related services; while those likely to be most affected include travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, events management and transport.

FIND YOUR EDGE

Remember that there are many people out there chasing the same opportunities, so be more creative while on the search.

Be bold and demonstrate your ability to offer unique skills, and prepare your CV in a manner that makes you stand out.

There are many online tutorials on how you can achieve this, so do some research and pick what suits you.

Be open to new ways of working such as freelancing, and short term contracts which afford you the flexibility to work from home or work a few days a week.

Do not be obsessed with a long-term contract or permanent role. It is just a matter of time before these are phased out anyway because the modern workplace is fast evolving.

While job hunting, do not give up even when your potential employers take long to respond. Be resilient, keep calling, resending your CV and booking appointments.

Note that when you eventually secure an interview, it may be conducted virtually. Ensure you have a reliable internet link and some quiet space.

But just in case you are invited for a physical meeting, take the necessary health precautions for your safety and those around you.