It's a season for giving

There’s no doubt about it, the festive season gets most people into a gifting mood. Big or small, expensive or cheap, as long as you put some thought into it, those that you gift will probably appreciate it.

Take American singer John Legend, for instance. In 2015, he presented his wife Chrissy Teigen with a cheese wheel for Christmas, and guess what, she called it a “lifetime dream”. See? All you need to do is put some thought into it. Back home, what are some of your fave musicians gifting this season?

Gospel artiste Papa Dennis. PHOTO | COURTESY

PAPA DENNIS

Gospel artiste

Dennis Mwangi is a Kenyan Gospel musician. Born and raised in Western Kenya, he is the last born in a family of five. Named the 2018 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) Gospel artist of the year, he is known for songs such as Nashukuru and Mayaya.

Do you intend to gift someone this festive season?

Yes, I intend to give gifts to people who have supported and stood by me in my ups and downs. Mid this year, I lost one of my siblings, which really destabilised me. I was unable to concentrate on my music and had to undergo counselling organised by my management. I managed to return to the studio, where I worked harder than before. My hard work paid off because I won the 2018 (AFRIMMA) Gospel artist of the year. Some of the people I wish to gift include the team at Maliza Umaskini Records, a non-profit foundation that seeks to elevate the livelihoods of young and talented people - they have worked round the clock to ensure that I succeed.

Do you have particular gifts that you will be giving them?

My team is quite big, and as you can imagine, they all have different personalities. Shopping for their gifts is not easy, but it is not as difficult as shopping for the Maliza Umaskini Records CEO, Sadat Muhindi. Every Christmas has me scratching my head, wondering what to get him. Fortunately, he is very appreciative of any gift I get him, no matter how small. As with every year, I plan to visit a couple of children’s’ homes. I grew up in poverty. The only day my siblings and I knew we would get special treats was on Christmas day. When we lost our parents, that privilege was taken away from us. With this in mind, every Christmas, I ensure that I visit a couple of children’s homes and take some food with me.

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

When I ventured into music as a young artist, I was doubtful of making a breakthrough since they were already many established artistes. I approached several for collaboration but they turned me down. My breakthrough came when Jimmy Gates, (gospel musician) accepted my request. That was the best gift I have ever received.

Do you have someone you’d wish to gift but are no longer in touch?

Whenever I get paid after a gig, my mother comes to mind. I wish she was here to celebrate my success because the values she instilled in me are still my guiding light. She taught me the importance of honesty and respect. If she were here today, I would ensure that I give her a comfortable life and occasionally treat her to a holiday.

Any gifting plans for your fans?

My fans are my world. If it were not for them, I wouldn’t have achieved what I have in music. They support me in many ways - listening to my music, praying for me and following me on social media. Some even go to the extent of sourcing shows for me. I have big plans for 2019 - I endeavour to give them great music, some of it collaborations with great artistes.

Do you have any last minute gift ideas you can give readers?

Although this is considered the season of giving, don’t put yourself under duress. Remember that you can only give what you have. If you asked me, it’s the thought that counts.

Gospel artiste David Wonder. PHOTO | COURTESY

DAVID WONDER

Gospel Artiste

David Junior Odiera is a gospel artist who has been in the industry for two years. He is known for his song, "Ndogo Ndogo", which he collaborated with Bahati.

Do you offer gifts on Christmas?

Oh, yes. I believe that giving is what makes this festive season special. I don’t have a permanent gifting list, so who and what I give each year is different. This year, I plan to visit a couple of relatives who complain that since I started doing music I don’t have time for them.

What is the best gift you have ever received or given?

That has to be the gift of salvation. I got saved a few years ago and it is that one thing I don’t want to lose. The best gift I have ever given out is a pair of shoes I gifted someone close to me. They cost me a lot and I really liked them, but I gave them out anyway.

Is there someone you’d wish to gift but, for whatever reason, you are no longer in touch?

One of my cousins, who I was close to, passed away sometime back - I wish she was around to see how far I have come. She was one of my greatest encouragers and got me gifts frequently. If she was alive today, I would have given her a gift she would have remembered for years to come.

What would you tell those that can’t afford to buy their loved ones gifts?

If you have no gifts to give, encourage someone who needs it, you never know, it might be the best gift they have ever received.

Kenyan musician Vivian. PHOTO | COURTESY

VIVIAN

Artiste

Before Vivian Wambui ventured into music, she was a hawker, selling items such as cups and plates. She came into the limelight in 2015 when she collaborated with Jaguar, (Starehe MP Charles Njagua) in the song, "Dream". Three years on, she has gradually built her brand and won herself many fans. Some of her songs include "Chum Chum" and "In Love".

Do you believe in giving this time of year?

Yes, I do. I often visit children’s homes. Next week, I will visit Heroes of the Nation, a children’s home in Nyahururu.

As a creative, what guides your gift list?

Every year I have different themes. There are years when my giving is themed around family or friends for instance. This year, however, I will be paying school fees for a certain girl at a children’s home, besides gifting a couple of relatives and friends.

What is that one gift you have ever received that you hold dear?

Family is very dear to me so anything I give or receive from them lifts me. That said, a gift doesn’t have to be expensive. It can be a kind act, words of inspiration and encouragement to a friend or even a stranger. It could also be giving of your time to friends, family and the community.

Is there that one person you’d want to appreciate but can’t?

Some of my old friends - I no longer know where to find them yet they were instrumental in my growth.

Gospel artiste DK Kwenye Beat. PHOTO | COURTESY

DK KWENYE BEAT

Gospel Artiste

David Kilonzo is known for songs such as "Kijana wa Kayole", "Asusu" and "Hajawahi Kuniangusha", a collabo he did with Moji Short Baba, also a gospel musician. He recorded his first single when he was only 14 years. Since then, he has won several awards.

What is the best gift anyone can give you?

I realised that the best gift I can give those that matter to me is my time. Although I have a busy schedule, I try to create time to spend with my loved ones. Also, my giving is not structured, it is as random as it can get. I also believe in being thoughtful in my gifting, so the gifts I give are sometimes a solution to a particular need, sometimes simply for appreciation. I started gifting at the start of the month.

What is the best gift you have received or given this year?

A watch that I was given by Ugandan artiste, Exodus. It’s rose gold in colour. I like it so much; I intend to surprise a friend with one exactly like it. If you can afford to give a material gift, go for it but don’t put yourself under pressure to do it.

Gospel artiste Hope Kid. PHOTO | COURTESY

HOPE KID

Gospel Artiste

Simon Peter Wambua was raised in Kayole, and started singing at a young age, his audience fellow classmates and family. Besides his music career, he is a fashion designer, having studied fashion design at Buruburu Institute of Fine Arts.

Who do you plan to appreciate this year?

There are people who have been very instrumental in my career journey. They include DJ Mo, (gospel DJ) and Mc Alemba, (Kenyan music artiste and MC). I find ways of appreciating them through our day-to-day interactions. I also plan to buy foodstuff and visit St Mary’s Blessed Children home in Mathare.

Is there a particular gift that you cherish above others?

The best gift I have received so far is the ability to gift others. I am part of a group called Autism Lights Awareness. As the name suggests, we create awareness about autism. I value my input. I also treasure my fans because they have contributed to my growth since I started singing in 2012. When I first performed at Daddy Owen’s album launch, most people didn’t know who I was yet the response I got was amazing. That warm reception encouraged me to continue making music. My gift to my fans is an album, which I plan to release next year.

What best last minute gift would you recommend?