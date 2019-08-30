It would do you good to use this time to explore your alternative skills or focus on your other career options.

By DAISY OKOTI

Financial stability is important because it allows for independence, which is one of the coveted marks of adulthood. Searching for a job, therefore, especially for a protracted period, can be draining and exhausting. But here is the thing: It is important to stay positive even through a lengthy job search. In this article, we discuss some ways you can stay positive through that long job search.

Look at the period as an opportunity

Perhaps you are looking for an accounting job and all firms you applied to have replied saying there was no vacancy. It would do you good to use this time to explore your alternative skills or focus on your other career options.

This might also be a good opportunity to do the things you have always wanted to do but lacked the time, such as writing, meeting professionals in unfamiliar fields, or generally just stepping outside your ordinary life.

The point is, do not wallow in the melancholy of rejection e-mails. Use that period to understand your field better, and to explore other possible journeys which your skills could put you on. Also, take the advice you receive from rejection letters positively.

Volunteer

It is OK to be suspicious of organisations that say they don’t have vacancies for employment, but have space for volunteers. Are they truly unable to absorb employees or are they taking advantage of others? These are important questions to ask.

But once all is said and done, what is better? Coiling on the couch and feeling sorry for yourself, or venturing out there to volunteer, thereby pending your time wisely and understanding your field better? Volunteering solves the problem of “dead time” on your resume, and increases your chances of gaining attention through your skills.

Positivity begins from the inside out.

Do not neglect the obvious, such as drinking enough water, eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, caring for your spiritual well-being or exercising. It is true that staying without a job for a long time can eat you up inside. However, neglecting yourself exacerbates your situation because you become lethargic, grumpy and negative — all which are qualities that bear no usefulness in your attempts to convince those you meet that you will be a good employee.

Make full use of your LinkedIn profile

Many employers scan through LinkedIn to get good fits for openings in their organisations. Here is a quick way to answer the question of how well you are prepared to get a job: Suppose there is a vacancy for a job you are looking for.

Would a potential employer easily get convinced that you have what it takes if they came across your LinkedIn profile? In other words, does your profile have information that can convince someone who’s never met you that you can actually deliver on the job if given a chance? Or are you the kind of job seeker who cannot even use capital letters appropriately?

Diversify your search routine

Change brings new energy. This applies to your job search as well. If you have been primarily depending on newspaper adverts and online applications and still nothing is looking up and you are growing weary, a switch in tactics could help.

For example, identify 15 companies that you’d like to work for, and scrutinise them regularly. This means checking their websites, and following them on their various social media platforms. Take note of opportunities to intern or volunteer, or open days where you could network.

Affirm yourself

It is easy to become demoralised during your job search, and although this is easier said than done, failure to get a job, has nothing to do with you as an individual.