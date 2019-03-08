Lessons we learnt from our first jobs

By WANJIKU MAINA

My first job was at a cyber café in Ngong town. Back then, cyber cafés were good business since the internet was not as widely spread as it is today.

As a cyber-attendant, my job was to assist customers navigate the internet since many of them lacked basic computer skills. My certificate in Computer Packages, which I got after I completed secondary school, is what got me the job. I was 18 years old.

One day, a customer called me for assistance. She wanted to access a zipped document from her e-mail. Unfortunately, I was not familiar with this particular task, so I told her, “I am sorry, I don’t know how to do that.”

The customer immediately stormed to the counter where my boss was stationed and demanded to know why the staff was incompetent. After she left, in a huff, my boss called me and said words I have carried to date:

“Marion, when someone asks you a question related to your job, never say, ‘I don’t know.’ It is not only rude; it also says that you are incompetent. Instead, say, ‘Let me find out and get back to you in a bit.’ It is your job to know.”

I was fresh from high school with zero job experience. All I had was a lot of enthusiasm and a brand new Identity Card, so you can imagine how insightful this advice from my first boss was. I am on my fifth job now, and I cannot even begin to explain how valuable this counsel has been.

This forms the topic of our discussion this week. We asked six young people what lessons they learnt from their first jobs.

ABIGAIL MWIHAKI, 20

Student, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

“I learnt that it is wiser to seek information and address concerns to the relevant people instead of soaking up empty office gossip.”

I got my first job last year working as a transcriptionist. The job involved converting English audio files to written text. The job, which lasted seven months, was very exciting and exposed me to vast knowledge on different fields across the world. I was earning a salary of Sh18, 000.

I had to do a lot of research to contextualise the information for it to make sense. Yes, it was not easy but I thoroughly enjoyed listening to different accents and trying to make sense of it all to come up with useful written text. I learnt that when you love what you do, challenges sort of lose their sting.

My employer was very strict about delivering quality work, a factor that pushed me to improve my typing speed and listening skills to ensure that I did not distort the meaning of the script I worked on. I also learnt to be efficient because there was no room whatsoever for sub-standard work.

We learn from mistakes, mine was listening to office gossip, which made me develop a negative attitude towards my job. The problem with rumours is that they churn lots of negative energy at the workplace and stir up distrust. I decided to quit and lost an opportunity to gain meaningful work experience.

In my next job, I will not repeat this mistake. I learnt that it is wiser to seek information and address concerns to the relevant people instead of soaking up empty office gossip. I allowed this negativity to rob me the satisfaction of doing something I actually enjoyed. Never again.

JUDY ANNE WAITHAKA, 25

Communication consultant

“That first experience taught me that fear can really inhibit one’s potential to achieve great things.”

I have been an entrepreneur for as long as I can in remember, juggling various hustles to cater for my needs. However, in 2017, I got my first employment as an intern in the public affairs and communication department at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Being the only intern in the department, my plate was quite full. My tasks included content creation, photography, video editing, public relations and managing social media. It is here that I learnt the skill of prioritising - urgent versus important.

I was involved in a lot of human rights work all over the country, which was an exciting frontier for me. However, looking back, I wish I had broken past my fears and approached the opportunities that came my way with ambition and a clear head.

When I joined the organisation, I looked forward to networking with professionals in the communication field. A colleague added me to this amazing WhatsApp group that had top journalists and other resourceful people.

Members were required to be active and contribute to online discussions, however, I was too afraid to share my thoughts in the chats - what if someone challenged my opinion and I was unable to defend it? I did not last a week in that group, and just like that, I lost some valuable connections.

That experience taught me that fear can really inhibit one’s potential to achieve great things. I am currently nurturing my career as a communication consultant and I have learnt to shake off self-doubt and timidity when approaching tasks.

KELVIN MABONGA, 26

Creative Director, Brands and Beyond Ltd

“I learnt that failure to consult with one’s employees can be very demoralising and affect the quality of their work.”

I was 24 years old when I got my first job. I had just completed my degree in Graphics and Advertising. I started out as an intern in an advertising agency and later got absorbed as an employee, earning a salary of Sh25,000 a month.

My job as a graphic designer involved designing material for our clients, printing, overseeing any outsourced content for the company and managing social media. I drew a lot of satisfaction from seeing my clients happy with the work I delivered. It is while on this job that I painfully learnt how poor communication can adversely affect productivity.

Once, my boss signed an order to design a magazine and assured the client that the work would be ready in two days. This was not practical since the magazine was to be designed from scratch.

I wished my boss had asked me how much time it would take before committing to such a ridiculously short deadline, especially because I was the one assigned the job. I worked late into the night to beat the deadline but the magazine was rejected because the work was sub-standard. I bore the full brunt of the blame not only from my boss, but also from my colleagues.

Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident. My boss kept on taking more orders without consulting with me, as a result, I was constantly overwhelmed by work, yet my attempts to reason with him fell on deaf ears.

Although unpleasant, that job made me resilient. Whenever I felt discouraged and on the brink giving up, I somehow found strength to keep going. I later left the company after getting a better offer elsewhere. To date, I can withstand the pressure that comes with my line of work, a skill I acquired in that first job.

In future, when I become a boss, I will be keen on consulting my juniors before delegating work. I learnt from my first boss that failure to consult with one’s employees can be very demoralising and affect the quality of their work.

NELSON AMENYA, 25

Creative designer, Carrefour Hypermarkets

“Be an initiator, share your winning ideas on solving a problem and always give your best because eventually, it will pay off.”

My first job was in a web design company where I was hired as a web developer. This went hand in hand with graphic design, so I began designing concepts for the marketing department as well. The concepts resonated well with our audience, and because this was a small company, I decided to help out more actively with pushing our designs on social media for publicity.

A few months in, the lead photographer resigned. I had some basic photography skills mainly from the camerawork I did in church during Sunday service, so I took the initiative to fill the gap as the company sought for a replacement. After a while, I figured the replacement was not forthcoming, so I decided to learn photography online through educative sites such as Udemy and Lynda.com. Besides learning, I also trained a couple of my colleagues as well.

As I was getting the hang of it, the business developer left to start his own venture. I stepped up to help in filling this gap as well, now that we had enough people with photography skills. Also note that I drove the company car, which prompted my colleagues to refer to me as the company driver.

I was only 23, earning a salary of Sh20, 000 but entrusted with many responsibilities that prompted me tap into my potential. I remain indebted to my first employer for giving me a chance to prove myself. By rewarding me with opportunities to do more, he taught me an invaluable lesson: be an initiator, share your winning ideas on solving a problem and always give your best because eventually, it will pay off.

It did pay off because currently, I am managing a team of graphic designers at a leading franchise. My career is only beginning and the future is bright.

CJ GICHERU 24

Writer at Hadithi Hadithi

“I learnt that jobs do not last forever and that even as you give your job your best, you should strive for work-life balance.”

After my first year in university, we broke for the long holiday, and as I waited to report for my second year, I decided to look for a job to keep busy. I got an opportunity in a HR consultancy firm as an intern, earning a stipend of Sh10, 000. My CV was so green, that under the experience section, I had listed my roles in my university’s clubs and societies!

After orientation and observing what other employees did, I volunteered to take up more active roles such as managing documentation of new and existing staff, taking part in head-hunting activations and participating in recruitment of new employees. One month in, my supervisor resigned and I took over some of her responsibilities.

I was so immersed in being part of the “working-class”, that I had little time for anything else. There was always something urgent to attend to at work: a payroll had to be done, employee contracts, statutory remittances, you name it. I loved the feeling of being busy. I would go for weeks without really talking to family and friends. Whenever they called, I would often say, “Niko busy, nitakupigia baadaye.” (I am busy, I will call you later)

Mark you, I was not even on the payroll, I would be paid from petty cash.

One day, the assistant manager called me and told me that the HR policy did not allow internships to go beyond six months. I was politely asked not to report to work the following day since my time was up and I was not qualified to fill an employee position. I had very little going on besides this job since I had totally alienated the people who mattered to me because of being “too busy.”

From that experience, I learnt that jobs do not last forever and that even as you give your job your best, you should strive for work-life balance.

ANNE MBOGO, 24

Self-employed baker

“I learnt that ego and shyness have no place in business, otherwise you won’t make any money.”

I believe my first job set me on the path I am on today as a self-employed baker. I was 22 when I got employed as a sales person at a venture that sold items online. I earned a basic salary of Sh35, 000 and a commission whenever I made a sale. My effort determined my income, so I learnt to work very hard with little supervision.

The job introduced me to customers’ scepticism, which made my job quite a daunting task. I would be offended by their disbelief, but with time, I learnt that nothing positive would be achieved by such a reaction, so I perfected the art of persuasion instead. I couldn’t blame them entirely because online business was a new concept and there were frequent cases of people being conned by dishonest business people.

I also learnt to make follow ups on clients and overcame the fear of coming across as a nuisance. I learnt that ego and shyness have no place in business, otherwise you won’t make any money.