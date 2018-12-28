By FRED GITUKU

More by this Author

Q. I keep hearing and reading about how important it is for an employee to manage their boss if they want to advance in the workplace. What are some of the ways in which one can manage their boss?

The expression ‘managing your boss’ usually denotes nurturing a working relationship with one’s boss that could facilitate efficient achievement of results and catalyse career growth. It can sometimes convey the undesirable connotation of underhandedly seeking career advancement through a manipulative relationship with one’s boss.

The quality of your working relationship with your boss can indeed be instrumental in your career and therefore it is important to play your part in nurturing it. Although there is no magic formula for building a healthy working relationship with your boss, considering the following few questions may help you get started.

Does your performance consistently meet expectations? Do you take initiative or do you await prompts to complete your tasks? Do you demonstrate a collaborative attitude while working with others? Do you look out only for your success or also mind that of your organisation as a whole? How would others describe your work ethic? Further, do you demonstrate respect for your boss even when both of you do not hold the same opinion? It is unlikely that you will find a boss who shares all your values, beliefs and standards. Although bosses have their role in building a healthy working relationship with their direct reports, remember that apart from the political arena, they choose their direct reports more often than the reverse happens.

Can your boss count on your commitment and support regardless of the weather? You are likely to obtain more support from a line manager who takes the view that you are dependable. Note that behaviour that undermines your boss will ruin your working relationship and negatively impact your career.

Can others associate you with emotional intelligence? How self-aware are you? Do you get defensive when you receive negative feedback or choose to rummage for gems therein? What type of direct report would you be most willing to support? Do you know how your boss prefers to approach issues?