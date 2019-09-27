As a millennial parent, John relies heavily on technology. “Google is actually part of our lives,” he says.

A few weeks ago, the issue of modern day parenting came to the fore after a video of a teenage boy issuing vulgar threats went viral.

In the video, the boy came across as a confident and eloquent child, but one who was also angry, undisciplined and disrespectful. Oh, and he had free access to a mobile phone as well as internet.

The video presented a rude but vivid reality, and it hit a demographic truth: parenting in the 21st century is not what it used to be. Many questioned the boundless freedom that kids nowadays have, and the difficulty in monitoring children’s social media indulgences. Millennials, those born in the last two decades of the 20th century, are having children, and it is clear that this cohort is astutely tailoring its own parenting style to the needs of their family.

They are challenging traditional societal norms and moving beyond the archetypal family construct by adopting a more open-minded and unconventional perspective on what modern family life looks like. But through it all, they want the best possible future for their kids. Many view millennials as an entitled lot that loathes commitment especially where love and marriage are concerned. They are delaying marriage longer than their parents did (according to research), but the question that Xennials and Baby boomers are asking is, what kind of children will they bring up?

Njeri Kimani, teacher, model and mental health advocate

Njeri Kimani is a 27-year-old single parent who hardly ever canes her eight-year old son, Kim.

“I am dealing with a 21st century child so I focus more on dialogue, and offering as much emotional support as possible. I only beat him when I have explored all other forms of punishment without success.

“Our children are a lot more exposed than we were. They not only learn a lot from their environment, but also from the many forms of media available, and that greatly influences their growth and development. I see myself as a facilitator and a role model to my son. I want him to learn everything from me so that he doesn’t learn from the wrong people,” she says.

To achieve this, Njeri has employed some conventional tactics. She always rewards her son for any achievements or for good behaviour. And to punish him, she withholds or limits the things he enjoys doing such as playing virtual games, and watching cartoons.

Njeri has founded Self-love, an initiative that seeks to support young parents by equipping them with the necessary skills and tips in parenting, and teaching them how to take care of themselves during pregnancy.

“I got pregnant while I was a First Year student at Kenyatta University. The journey was so confusing and largely scary because the pregnancy was unplanned,” she says.

Six months after giving birth, she had to leave her baby with her mother and resume her studies.

“I try to spend as much time as I can with my son. When we are together, I encourage free and open conversations. My parents and I had challenges with open communication and due to this, I vowed to make things different with my child. Rather than go out with friends, I prefer to spend the time at home with my son so that I can better understand the things that are happening in his life, and to assure him that he has a friend in me.

Research indicates that millennials are taking it slow when it comes to love and marriage. While most of them wish to be in serious relationships, they have other priorities, such as career.

Grace Werimba, mother of one

In 2016, Grace found out that she was pregnant.

“I was a student undertaking a Bachelor of Economics and Finance course. I knew that I wanted to be a mother someday, but I wasn’t prepared for it. I was only 23 years old” she says.

Some of her age mates abandoned her.

“Even relatives started treating me differently,” she laments.

She grew up in a rural setting with a house help to watch over her and parents who did not spend much time with her as they were busy trying to make ends meet.

“I am trying to do things differently. I do not have a house help, which means that I have to be with my daughter almost all the time. Whenever I have an errand to run, I take her to a day care centre close to where I live, and ensure that I pick her up by 6pm. I am able to do this because I am not employed.

“As a rule, I do not use my phone or watch television when the baby is awake. I do this to ensure that I give her maximum attention. In return, she rarely throw tantrums. Also, even though she is just three years old, I constantly use affirmative words with her to build her self-esteem and self-confidence,” she offers.

Grace would be beaten by her parents whenever she did something wrong - she does not beat her child. And unlike her parents who were conservative and avoided certain topics, she plans to talk with her child about anything, including topics that most parents consider taboo and which have therefore been left to teachers.

“When she comes of age, I will openly talk to her about sex. I will tell her everything about it. All the things my parents didn’t tell me,” she says.

She is quick to point out that these lessons are not intended to encourage promiscuity, but to make her daughter more aware and knowledgeable so that even she can make informed decisions with the consequences in mind.

Although she is raising a child at a time when technological advancement have redefined how people interact, Grace says that she still values the input of her family members in raising her child.

For instance, when she became pregnant, her sisters and parents helped her through every stage. She attributes most of her parenting skills to what she has been taught by her siblings and parents. Although she doesn’t agree with all their choices, she still values their involvement.

Whereas Grace is a single parent, she is acutely aware of the fact that a father figure is crucial in her child’s life. When her daughter’s biological father failed to take up his role, Grace’s father filled the gap. Grace is thankful for that, but she knows that it is still not enough.

“Her father refused to co-parent, and only gets to see her photos on social media. When he is ready to have a relationship with his daughter, I won’t prevent him. I know that my father cannot replace my daughter’s father,” she says.

Although she often doubts herself and her choices, Grace has a clear picture of the daughter she wants to raise.

“I want my daughter to grow up into a woman who is comfortable in her own skin, one who is super confident and does not compare herself with other women. I am raising a woman who knows her worth and who will never settle for anything less, one who is unstoppable in the pursuit of her goals,” she concludes.

John Keen, father of one

John chuckles when asked if he plans to raise his children differently from how he was raised. His daughter is almost turning one, and he is raising her alone following his wife’s death when the baby was two months old.

Another phenomenon that Keen has dealt with is co-parenting. His late wife had a child from another relationship, and after her death, her late wife’s former partner reappeared and sought custody of the child.

“I had raised her for seven years and could not let her go. We went to court and he was given actual custody to feed her and provide her with shelter, while I got legal custody, which grants me the permission to make long-term decisions concerning her. It is hard to co-parent with another man, and it is sadder that nowadays I don’t get to see her as much as I used to,” he says.

“Mine was a tough childhood. As the firstborn, I paid for many mistakes committed by my two younger siblings. I wouldn’t do that with my children. If one of them makes a mistake, I will not pass the blame to the others.

“When my wife died, many expected me to take the young baby to my parents or to her maternal grandparents. Some doubted if I was capable of raising her by myself, and when I decided to bring her up, they thought that I was weird. They kept asking, ‘how can a man raise a girl by himself?’

“Someone even asked if I was engaging in some sort of show off,” he says, and adds:

“Then there were those who had genuine concerns that my daughter needed someone to watch and guide her all the time. Because I work full-time, I employed a live-in house help to do that.”

Growing up, John always found his mother and father at home when he came back from school. His mother was a teacher while his father worked at a tobacco processing firm. They were both present and involved in his upbringing.

“Things are different now. With the tough economic times, most millennial parents work full-time, some in different towns, therefore they do not return home every day. For this, we tend to overcompensate by relaxing some rules. We find it difficult to say no to our children. For instance, I recently bought my daughter an expensive tablet because she really enjoys playing games and watching kids programmes on YouTube. However, I always control what she watches online,” he says.

As a millennial parent, John relies heavily on technology.

“Google is actually part of our lives,” he says.

In his home, he has devices such as a thermometer and stethoscope, which he bought at the recommendation of various online doctors and experts.

“Whenever she is unwell and I have to take her to the hospital, I usually find myself looking out for more information on the recommended medicine on the internet.

While the number of young men raising children alone is on the rise, single fatherhood is still riddled with many challenges.