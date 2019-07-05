Generation Y: This is our ideal workplace

By JAMES KAHONGEH

Times have changed, and so have workplaces. Millennials are stepping up to take their place in the job market as older folks exit the scene.

Decent pay, handsome retirement benefits, and opportunities for promotion have, for long, been the main motivators for employees.

It appears, however, that young professionals don’t care much about material things. Research shows that the youth prefer a cosy workplace that allows them to be adventurous, a work environment that allows them flexible working hours, and where dress code is not enforced.

More importantly, millennials want to interact and share ideas with their bosses without the barriers of hierarchy.

We spoke to young professionals and students who tell us the kind of work environments they would like to work in.

STEVE OCHOLLA, 22 (STUDENT, KENYATTA UNIVERSITY)

For me, work-life balance ranks higher than a hefty pay cheque. Health is more important than money, allowances or bonuses. Recreation heals my body and mind from work-related stress, and it keeps me rejuvenated.

I believe that a good balance between my career and my personal life will make me more productive. Even if the company offered me compensation for working extra hours, I would not want to work for them. Nothing, not even my job, should eat into my leisure time.

I’ve noticed that employees with poor work-life balance tend to experience burnout. This has physical and psychological effects. I need money, but I also need time to relax and unwind.

Social awareness is also important to me. An organisation ought to develop a culture of appreciating the needs of both its employees and the society. Business leaders should debunk the misconception that some workers are better than others. They must demonstrate true leadership.

Through social awareness, employees will do a better job at supporting and promoting company policies.

An employer should value diversity, and tolerate different ideological positions, regardless of ethnicity, gender or religion. A clear understanding and support among all groups will foster harmony at work.

I would be happy to work in an organisation that is not strict on social niceties such as dress code, provided employees are decent. Not everybody likes to wear suits.

MUTUAL TRUST

In addition, the culture of an organisation, its beliefs and goals should inspire mutual trust and support between the management and employees. Teamwork and the general well-being of employees should be at the core of any company’s culture.

Like any other young person, I am interested in new technology, therefore, I desire to be part of a dynamic company that seeks to grow and adapt to new ways of doing things.

The increasing cases of corruption involving public and private entities implies that most businesses would rather make profit than uphold ethics. I, however, wish to work with a company that upholds integrity over monetary gain.

Environmental conservation is also key. Every company should strive to be eco-friendly because no business is safe when the environment is in danger.

Happiness and satisfaction among employees is also crucial. I’d like to work for a company that makes me eager to go to work every day, not just for the money, but to be part of its positive contribution to the society.

Working under abusive supervisors is not encouraging. I hope to work in an environment that values dress-up days, sports days and other social activities that create a lively but professional atmosphere.

Also, it wouldn’t hurt to have an attractive office with cosy furniture and elegant office equipment, or recreational facilities such as a gym. I want to work in an office where I can take a selfie and feel free to share it on Instagram.

GERALD SULEH, 21 STUDENT, STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY

A big salary is not all that motivates me. If I had my way, I’d ensure that workers gets paid only for work done. When my salary is determined by my output, I am motivated to work harder.

My ideal workplace must have strong ethical values, and encourage teamwork. The organisation must have clear structures for career progression.

Trust is also key. I’d like to be part of an organisation that trusts its employees to deliver pre-set goals, and accords them the necessary support.

I want to be allowed to come up with new ideas, and to see them implemented.

Loyalty, from my understanding, is critical for the success of any relationship. In the professional sense, loyalty can only be possible where there is a good relationship between employers and their employees. I wish to work in an environment where I am motivated to work diligently, and to protect my employer. In return, my employer needs to offer me a decent salary, and job security.

I also want to work for a company that values communication. Where there is poor communication, departments and teams may not attain set objectives.

An organisation with frequent turnover of employees would not attract me. Too much pressure and job insecurity could inhibit one’s performance.

MERCY TEMESI, 27, MARKETING MANAGER

For two years after my graduation, I worked in companies where supervisors didn’t care about my personal growth. My colleagues and I were micromanaged, and were constantly threatened and intimidated. Team leaders only cared about meeting the targets.

During this period, my professional growth was stunted because the work environment was restrictive and toxic.

My dream company is one that allows me to climb the professional ladder without inhibition. I am determined to work in a vibrant environment where I am allowed to think on my feet, to grow intellectually and in rank as well.

I want to work for an employer who caters for my financial needs through decent pay and bonuses. Times have changed, so I want to be financially stable. I also wish to work for a company that offers attractive health cover and life assurance plans.

Safety at work is paramount. My ideal workplace should have a culture that inspires me to exploit my potential through support, not intimidation. I want my concerns to be heard and acted upon. If there’s an option to work from home, I’ll take it.

TRAINING

I believe that capacity building, for instance through training, can strengthen individuals’ capabilities. Loyalty is created when an organisation invests in its employees’ personal development.

I am willing to work for an employer who values my contribution. Supervisors have a big role to play in creating an environment that nurtures talent. I once worked in an organisation that invested in my personal growth and development, and I felt valued. To keep up with the ever changing market trends, employers should promote on-the-job training for young professionals.

To enhance mentorship among their millennial employees, employers should invest in graduate trainee programmes where young professionals can be trained on the nature and demands of the job.

I would thrive in an environment where I can work with minimal supervision.

KAREN WAIRIMU, 20, VOLUNTEER, AISEC

My guiding principles while looking for a job are flexibility, room for innovation and professional freedom. I want to work in an environment that sees innovation as a tool for change, not as a threat.

I hope to work in a place where there is motivation to work and to grow professionally and socially. I prefer a place where I am encouraged to apply for higher positions and to get feedback on areas where I need to improve.

People underestimate the value of mentorship. I want to learn from senior employees, to draw lessons from their mistakes and to see the world through their eyes.

Organisations that have less bureaucracies thrive better. I want to work in an environment that allows me to explore different ideas and, if they are good enough, have them implemented without having to observe needless procedures.

I’ve noticed that it is hard for junior employees to freely interact with senior managers in most organisations. An environment that facilitates easy access and free flow of information and ideas is exciting to work in.

FAIRNESS

I am passionate about fairness and equity. A company that violates people’s rights in the name of business, should not even be in operation.

I don’t want to be part of a company that arbitrarily fires its employees or underpays them in the name of cutting costs, or one that violates their privacy.

Also, I don’t intend to stay there for long. I will be constantly asking myself questions such as: Is the job challenging enough? Am I growing professionally? Do I like it here? What freedom does the job offer? Are the working hours flexible? Am I making a difference?

Some companies fail to exploit young professionals’ enthusiasm by assigning them menial jobs, such that interns end up learning very little.

I also want to work in an environment where I feel safe, without having to worry about any form of harassment. The workplace must cater for my health by allowing me to take occasional breaks.