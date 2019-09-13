By COLLINS KARIUKI

Mona Ombogo has been in the local film sector since August 2007. Born in Kenya, raised in Swaziland and educated in Kenya, the US and the United Kingdom, Mona has been exposed to many different cultures. These experiences have enriched her artistry and given her a broad outlook on the world, from where she draws her creative inspiration. Currently, Mona is writing a biography for a celebrated Ugandan personality.

How have the different cultures you’ve encountered influenced you?

When we interact with multiple cultures, we broaden our perceptions. It is so easy to be confined in our own private space and imagine that that is how the world operates. I grew up in Swaziland, which is a small place where everyone knows each other. There, the sense of community is very strong, even among foreigners. This greatly influenced me. It made me want to bring people together all the time, and this has impacted my writing. In my work, I have embraced diversity. I am not afraid of being different. I use my uniqueness as a selling point.

How do you manage to balance being an author, script writer and video blogger?

Balancing these three roles is something I consistently struggle with. Most people pick one thing and focus on it, but I decided to first try out a number of things. In fact, before I settled on writing, I tried hosting events, however, last year, I decided to only take up projects that are in line with my ambitions. I arrange my projects in order of priority, and dedicate my time only to the important things.

You are an award-winning script writer. What tips can you offer young people who are looking to become successful script writers?

In Kenya, there is a gap when it comes to mentorship of script writers. I have received several requests from young writers asking me to critic their work, and it is clear that something needs to be done. We need to offer more support to script writers. I’d advice young writers to effectively use the internet for research. When I get stuck in my writing, I do some research online even though I am an experienced writer. The only way to be a good writer is to keep writing. Even if you win awards, you must still keep writing. Also, do not be afraid of asking questions.

What motivates you to keep writing?

Truth is, it is all I know. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do. I abandoned my writing career several times in the past to be a chef and to organise events, but I realised quite fast that the only thing that brings me joy is writing. I want to impact the world through my stories.

Do you believe that films need to be regulated to avoid ruining society’s morals?

I don’t think films dictate morals. Films are a reflection of society. Of where we have been, where we are and where we want to go. The things we see on TV change over time, depending on where we are as a society. There was a time in the West when you could never see a black person in a film unless they were cleaning, working or dying. You’d never have a movie like Black Panther at that time. However, things changed. The only way film can impact the world is if it is unrestricted. Films need to be given the voice they need to show society who we really are. There was a time when seeing a black person interacting with a white person in film was rare. If such movies would have been banned, how could we have created awareness on racial equality? Films challenge cultures.

Do you think the Kenyan Film sector can someday compete favourably against foreign ones?

Absolutely. Look at our music. If you dial back to 15 years ago, most of the music consumed in the country was foreign. Our local musicians were struggling, but they did not give up. Eventually they learnt what the Kenyan audience was looking for. They stopped trying to duplicate foreign songs and started creating songs that reflected our culture, and Kenyans loved that.

What do you think should be done to raise the standards of the film sector in Kenya?