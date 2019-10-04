A suitable question may depend on the job you are interested in, the industry itself, or what stage you are in your career.

In the last three unsuccessful job interviews I have attended, the recruiters asked me if I had any questions for them. In all those instances, I had none. Whereas I prepare well for all possible interview questions, I don’t give much thought to the questions one can ask the panel. Am I diminishing my prospects by failing to ask questions? What questions should I ask?

Recording success at an interview could be the result of a number of factors, among them possessing the competencies required for a particular job, and having a personal profile that is consistent with the culture of the organisation which a candidate desires to join. Interview assessment is primarily done through evaluating the answers candidates give in response to questions concerning their competencies, experience and attitude.

Where candidates rate similarly in terms of competency and attitude, other factors come to play in selecting the best from a shortlist. Such factors may vary from one organisation to another, but include the degree of interest demonstrated by a candidate, their comportment, and yes, in some cases, the lot might fall on the questions a candidate asks during an interview.

Regardless of how much a candidate prepares for an interview, there is always an opportunity to ask questions so as to seek greater clarity about key aspects such as the nature of the job in question, the working environment, and the values and performance of the recruiting organisation. Asking questions is one way of indicating interest in the recruiting organisation, without which a hiring manager may be reluctant to select a candidate for the job. Organisations usually employ candidates who are interested to join them.

If you are keen to join an organisation, it is important to find out as much as you can about it since you are likely to spend a significant portion of your days working there. While earning a salary is important, it cannot replace a conducive working environment, supportive supervisors and colleagues with whom you can build meaningful workplace camaraderie. Conducting your own research about an organisation is no doubt useful, but there is nothing quite like hearing about the organisation from the horse’s mouth. You are free to do this by asking questions at the interview.

It would be presumptuous to prescribe a set of questions that you should ask in an interview since none fits all interview situations. A suitable question may depend on the job you are interested in, the industry itself, or what stage you are in your career. You should, however, be curious about the immediate expectations the organisation would have of you upon joining, the culture of the organisation, its performance, and business challenges. In all this, remember that the highest stakes in an interview relate more to your answers than questions.

