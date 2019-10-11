And even then, there is a caveat. If, for example, you join an employer who distributes laptops, he may extend a soft loan for you to purchase one for official and personal use.

Q: A friend attended an interview where she was asked to buy goods of a certain amount to show that she was dedicated in the sales job she was being interviewed for. She could barely raise this amount. Is this right? Should a job seeker invest money or buy products from the company he or she hopes to work for? Is this exploitation or a show of commitment?

This is not only wrong, but unethical too. No one should be coerced to purchase a product so that they can be employed. It is equivalent to paying a bribe, and can only be a scheme of a desperate sales person who is trying to make sales at whatever cost. If indeed there is a company policy encouraging this, then the organisation is under poor leadership, and it is just a matter of time before bigger issues of non-professionalism come up. It is the employer’s responsibility to ensure that once an employee is hired, they have all the resources they need to perform their duties, including a computer if it is needed.

Only when you have been appointed for the role, have reported for duty and been formally inducted at the workplace may a discussion on purchasing a product arise. And even then, there is a caveat. If, for example, you join an employer who distributes laptops, he may extend a soft loan for you to purchase one for official and personal use. This is a good gesture which is beneficial to both parties. The key point to note is that at no point are you expected to use your money upfront to acquire this item. Rather, you are being supported to afford one so that you can perform your tasks with ease and in different locations.

If you feel pressured to purchase a product just to demonstrate your loyalty, you have a great opportunity to showcase your skills and competencies though your response. Try and turn the discussion around to your advantage. You could say “I am familiar with your products and I know that they are of exceptional quality, but I am not in a position to purchase one now” or “yes, I would love to buy it, but I need to plan and re-align my financial priorities.” Use this opportunity to showcase your knowledge by highlighting the aspects that make the product stand out. You could compare it with a competitor’s product, showing the key differences. However, do so in a civil manner, and avoid foul language.

I must remind HR leaders of the need to update their managers on interview etiquette and the importance of asking questions that add value to the selection process. The goal should be to make every candidate feel valued for their time and interest in the organisation, and to create good brand ambassadors.

Mwikali Muthiani - Managing Partner, MillennialHR (@MwikaliN; [email protected])