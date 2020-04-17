Q: I am a 22-year-old university graduate. Even before my graduation last year, my parents had already found a job for me at a leading insurance company where a family friend is the head of HR. The package is attractive, but I am not ready. I still haven't taken up the offer because I feel like I have all the time in the world. However, my parents are really disappointed. Must one start working as soon as they graduate?

“If I knew then what I know now, things would be very different…” Powerful words by Kenny Rogers. Always learn from other people’s experiences, don’t wait for your own.

Happiness is elusive and is often short lived, especially when pursued at the expense of other priorities. Time and tide wait for no man.

We live in a fast-paced world that waits for nobody. Someone else will grab the opportunity you are now playing with. The earlier you start working, the better so that you can save and invest.

Stop spending your days hanging out with friends. There will be plenty of time for that. Bear in mind that the Head of HR is guided by recruitment policy and being the custodian, he or she must adhere to the same guidelines.

If you don’t take the offer, you might lose that chance forever, especially if there are other candidates who have the competencies and attitude required for the job.

Employment contracts are only legally binding once you sign on the dotted line. Otherwise a promise is just but a fallacy.

SELF-RELIANCE

The fact that you are undecided might have already sent a bad sign to the potential employer. He might be thinking that you are being forced to take up this opportunity.

HR practitioners hire for attitude and train for skills. Therefore, you have already started on the wrong footing and this could jeopardise your chances of getting the job and keeping it.

Your parents have also invested in your education. Don’t you see the need to start working and be self-reliant?

Be cautious of the company you keep, as your friends can influence you negatively. Could it be that they are discouraging you from working so that you stay in the same jobless state they are in? Don’t succumb to peer pressure.

That said, perhaps you are right. Maybe you should take advantage and enjoy your life since your parents are meeting your basic needs and, therefore, you have time to explore the world and take a break from school work and the pressures of work.

However, bear in mind that you might never get an opportunity like this in future.

However, taking up the role because of your parents’ influence might just make you frustrated, and you will in turn give the employer a raw deal.

Most young people are eager to find suitable job opportunities immediately after graduation. However, there is no prescription on whether this is the best path to take.

Your peace of mind is paramount, so seek to guard it with all your might.