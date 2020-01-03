By FRED GITUKU

Q: Last week, my boss asked me to change some details in a monthly report that we submit to head office and I am confused. I might lose my job if I refuse to do as she says and yet I do not want to cheat.

I suspect she wants to please her bosses. One of our company values is integrity. Please advise.

There will be countless occasions in the course of your career when you will need to choose to either uphold or undermine the value of integrity.

An inordinate desire to obtain some advantage or the fear of losing a valued possession can often predispose an individual to dishonesty.

Integrity cannot hold where a desire to please or fear to disappoint others takes the highest priority.

Has your boss asked you to falsify information in the past or is this a new development? Do other colleagues have qualms taking liberties with their honesty?

What consequences befall colleagues who breach integrity in your organisation? What is your organisation’s leadership posture towards integrity?

What is the history of your company in terms of upholding and protecting integrity? Have you heard of cases where some individuals have been involved in compromised situations?

TALK TO SOMEONE

Company values do not reside in pamphlets or slogans; they repose in peoples’ character and culture.

Is your supervisor’s motivation for wanting to falsify the report merely to please her bosses or to avert disagreeable career consequences?

Have you considered the merits of respectfully speaking to your boss to express your discomfort with carrying out her instructions? Are you sure you will lose your job if you do not bow to her bidding?

What if her instruction was a test? In any event, what is the worst that could happen to you in the end?

Is it bearing the distress of job loss and retaining your values or bearing the heft of an unsettled conscience and retaining your job?

If confronting your boss is too daunting, speak to a colleague in HR for advice on how to handle your situation.

Is there a senior manager that might advise you? There is value in finding the right manner and timing as you address the matter with your boss.

CHARACTER ASPECT

And yes, she could retaliate if you refuse to do as she wishes but you might also, as a result, earn her respect and trust, something that could prove useful for your career.

The choice to uphold integrity is deliberate and rarely a walk in the park.

You must be strongly grounded to guard your integrity, otherwise it may only take one instruction to get you swayed.

Again, I believe in your organisation there are avenues to express your dissatisfaction.