He probably chooses to wear a certain mood, regardless of what is happening in his life.

It is unlikely that your desk mate is insulated from the challenges of life.

The person I sit next to at work is always happy and jovial, and this sometimes drives me crazy. Most of us are dealing with serious life challenges, so I wonder why he is pretending to the rest of us that he is always happy. Is he normal? I am tempted to tell him off.

In the course of your career as an employee, you will work with different people, many of whom you will sit next to by default rather than by your design. Some will be easy to like or interact with than others based on your personality and preferences as an individual. You might find that contrary to your sentiments, some people actually appreciate the company of those who project a joyful disposition.

What about a jovial mood do you find most offensive? Would you react similarly if one of your close friends bore the same mood? Would you prefer a desk mate who externally projects his or her problems? Are you certain that your desk mate’s jollity is at such a constant level that there are no gradations to it whatsoever over a given period?

Do you consider a sedate or melancholic disposition to be more representative of life? Given a choice, what mood would you choose? Do other colleagues share your view concerning your desk mate? What solution will you create by telling your desk mate off?

Yes, there is hardly anyone without some share of challenges in life, yet a mood is not an automatic by-product of circumstances. There is the intermediation of the choice of attitude an individual takes towards life.

Two people could respond very differently to an identical set of circumstances. It is unlikely that your desk mate is insulated from the challenges of life. He probably chooses to wear a certain mood, regardless of what is happening in his life. One’s mood and situation do not have to be inseparably yoked together.

Advertisement ​

Before you draw conclusions regarding the mental state of your desk mate, perhaps you should have a conversation with him and share your observation, indicating how much he perplexes you.

You might learn from him and understand his attitude better. Moreover, if your desk mates’ mood is such a threat to your existence, perhaps a new desk could be arranged for you, especially if you are the only one who is disgruntled with him.

And as you consider how best to react, remember that others also have their view on your own attitude.