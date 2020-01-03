Our aspirations as we move into a new year

By LILYS NJERU

By COLLINS KARIUKI

A few days ago, an email notification popped up on my phone.

It was a message from futureMe.org. The organisation runs an online platform that allows you to write postdated emails.

For instance, during your first year in university, you can write a letter to your fourth year self on the organisation’s platform and they will send it to your email on graduation day.

What do you want to achieve say in the next five years? You can send a postdated email and check it out.

Experts are already casting their predictions on what this year will look like and many quarters are writing down their aspirations. Four young people share with us their dreams.

Daisy Okacha, 22, student, University of Nairobi

"At first, I wasn’t really excited about the passing of a decade and the start of another one (Why?).

However, seeing all the recaps of this past decade on TV has made me do a lot of thinking on how things have been for me.

I have spent the past few days taking into account what I have achieved and what I did not in the previous decade and what I hope to achieve in these 10 years.

At 22, I feel that the plans I am making now will in a large way shape the woman I am growing into, because this is the season that I perceive many changes will happen in my life and that of my friends.

We will dance at one another’s wedding, attend baby showers and inevitably part ways with some who may intend to leave the country.

A lot of changes are bound to happen and that is why I want to step into the new decade with a plan.

This is something I took from my father who is an ardent planner. He taught me how to make plans.

For instance, instead of making plans for the 10 years, I have made for the first years then will make for the other years later.

This enables me to have a shortlist of plans that I am working on and it will also ensure that I plan better for the next half of the decade.

END COMPLACENCY

University student Daisy Okacha says that as the year 2020 unfolds, she will step out of her comfort zone. PHOTO | COURTESY

In these 10 years, I am taking it upon myself to step out of my comfort zone.

I want to strive to be comfortable doing things I have been shying away from. I will also seek to explore life and be open to new experiences.

Being a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Nairobi, I aspire to be a data scientist.

To establish enough ground for such a career, I need to talk to the right people and seek guidance on what my options are.

I also want to do more for my community back at home in Western Kenya.

This field not only allows me to get me into employment but allows me to create employment for others.

I hope to have my own company and play an active role in solving the problem of unemployment in the country.

MENTORSHIP

Most importantly, I want to be in a place to provide mentorship to younger girls, create more spaces for women in technology, and to encourage more women to take up courses in STEM.

In terms of family, I would love to be someone that my parents and siblings can look up to for moral, emotional and financial support. I also want to have a family of my own.

This is something that really excites me. I wish to be the type of mum that makes time for her children, as my mother has made me understand the importance of spending time with your children.

I aspire to be having random discussions with them about various things such as education, health and lifestyle.

So far, being independent as an adult has been quite the hustle. I have tried a number of hustles that didn't pick up because I didn’t dedicate enough time to them.

ACCOUNTABILITY

I still have a couple of business ideas that I hope to actualise after campus. For me, ensuring that my social and spiritual life and my education are in order has not been easy.

I am yet to find the balance. But I have a golden rule for myself — that which I set out to do, I only focus on just that and be diligent while at it.

I have learnt to take a step at a time, tag a few friends along and have someone to be accountable to at the end of the day. I hope the coming decade will be kind to me."

Grace Wambui Kamau, 25, university graduate

Having just turned 25, I am eager to see what the future holds for me and for the country.

I feel ready to take charge of my life and make the right decisions.

This past decade has been more of self-discovery and I believe I am stepping into the new decade with an awareness I did not have before.

Halfway through my university education, I realised I did not want to be a forensic scientist or expert any more. I lost interest in my degree because I was not passionate about it at all.

However, I still studied it to completion. After graduation I was confused and the job hunt pressure did not help with the confusion.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT

I got lucky when I discovered ALX Launchpad team (a leadership accelerator for recent graduates and young leaders to gain the skills and connections needed to succeed in today's competitive and fast-paced job market).

Through that experience, I have been able to narrow down my passions and interests. I realised I’m passionate about the environment, mental health, children and entrepreneurship.

Those are issues I plan to put my energy into this coming decade.

In regard to that, I plan to study counselling psychology and play an active role in helping people gain and enjoy good mental health.

I want to raise awareness around climate change and what we can and must do to mitigate its effects.

In 2020, Grace Kamau will spend time on self-discovery. PHOTO | COURTESY

WASTE MANAGEMENT

I am specifically passionate about recycling. I would love to start a recycling company and hopefully build a recycling plant for all kinds of waste.

In terms of preparing myself financially, I have been reading books on personal finance and applying the lessons.

This year, I joined an online challenge, 52-week saving challenge, whereby one saves every week on an incremental basis.

I plan to practice this each year in this coming decade. I have learnt friends have a huge impact on your financial decisions and I only want to keep friends who help me make better financial decisions.

Seeing how my parents have lived together has led me to believe in the institution of marriage and its sanctity.

In this coming decade, I am looking forward to get married to a man with good moral values and who is preferably taller than me.

I was a bit scared in the last decade and this is something I plan to work on in this new decade.

I am trying to overcome every fear that comes whether I am trying to start a business or in approaching a person and having a conversation with them.

A big challenge that I never realised was the lack of mentors. I am currently scouting and requesting people in my network who share similar interests with me to be my mentors.

This way, I believe I will be able to make better decisions in my life."

Solomon Ruhiu, 24, entrepreneur

One of my biggest aspirations in this decade is starting a family.

At the moment, I am in a serious relationship and I hope to venture into business with my girlfriend once we get married.

I find that she is more social and able to connect better with people than I am.

Although I am currently employed, I have a few business projects I am working on.

Notably, I started my first business when I was 21 years, which was an events and tours company.

I have since ventured into fast moving consumer goods and agribusiness. In 10 years’ time, I aspire to be running several businesses in the field of agribusiness, technology and a social enterprise.

I am very optimistic about what the future holds in this new decade.

I believe it will be characterised by a lot of innovations and people-driven economies, seeing the changes and inventions borne by the previous decade.

Solomon Ruhiu, on December 31, 2019 at Nation Centre, said he plans to invest in tech and social entrepreneurship. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

BUSINESS TIPS

That is partly why I would love to invest in tech and social entrepreneurship. I naturally love agribusiness having being the first field I was employed in, and I have seen lots of opportunities in it.

So in a wrap, for me the next decade is about new beginnings, more sacrifices but a bigger focus on me and those around me.

Because inasmuch as prosperity is important, it is best enjoyed when you are mentally healthy and communally appreciated.

And to get there, I am starting to plan for it as early as now. This year, I am targeting to ensure that I have three businesses in the aforementioned sectors up and running.

I shall approach different partners for financing. On what I will do differently, I will be more open to partners both for upscaling financially and knowledge sharing.