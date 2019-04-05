ASK HR: Please recommend a book that will propel my career

By FRED GITUKU

Q. I am 23 years and just got my first proper job. I mostly read magazines but would like to start reading self-help books. Could you recommend one that can offer me insight into what I can do to develop my career and move ahead in the workplace?

It is positive that you are keen to move ahead at your workplace, few people succeed in their careers without taking personal responsibility for their growth.

While books may provide the right knowledge to underwrite career progress, they only contribute part of the wherewithal required for career success. Some of the finest pearls of career wisdom do not reside in prose.

It matters that you have been to school, but you will discover that most of the learning and growth in your career will take place in the course of doing your work and interaction with significant others, including colleagues and a supportive line manager. Note that while professional and personal growth need to go hand in hand, the latter will more likely prove to be the defining factor in career success.

Rather than isolate one from the preponderance of books that exist on the subject, it is more useful to consider topics that resonate with your aspirations, among them: clarifying your career objectives, becoming more self-aware, embracing a winning attitude, as well as nurturing meaningful relationships at work. All pertinent career topics cannot be quartered in a single book, therefore be prepared to read widely.

This notwithstanding, some people have found biographies of people they consider successful useful for inspiration.

Incidentally, there is nothing wrong with reading magazines, since some contain articles that would be helpful for your career. Combing acres of magazine commentaries on the live soap opera of the social scene will however not benefit your career.

Avoid pamphlets that promise shortcuts to supernormal career success - there is no substitute for focus and hard work. Consider identifying a mentor to help you through this part of your career journey. It can also be beneficial to your growth to have a career coach.