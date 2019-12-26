I have a natural love for words and have been painting and drawing since I was 10 years old.

By DAISY OKOTI

Reverend Edward Ondachi is many things rolled up into one. This pastor, poet and visual artist, who holds a BA in Bible and Theology and an MA in Leadership, is the founder and patron of The Art Fest – a platform that promotes artistic skill and prowess within the body of Christ and beyond. He has served as Lead Pastor at Nairobi Chapel, Ongata Rongai; Creative Director at Mavuno Church; Associate Pastor at Mamlaka Hill Chapel and Pastor at Nairobi Baptist Church.

How are you marking the Christmas holiday this year?

I consider Christmas a season and not a day so in my view, Christmas is about the whole month of December. My focus this period is on family. We had a children’s presentation in church on the first Sunday of the month, a teens’ concert on the second Sunday and on the third week we had our big family Christmas concert led by an amazing choir that focuses on cancer awareness called TWA Kutuza trust. TWA is a 400 person choir that seeks to create awareness about cancer through music. We wrapped up the month last Sunday with a sermon on the wonders of Christmas.

Beyond people taking leave from work, buying gifts and reconnecting with loved ones, would you say that in Kenya, the Christmas season is serving its rightful purpose?

Yes I would. Christmas should be a time to take leave to rest from work, a time to buy and exchange gifts to remind ourselves of the gift that was born to the world on Christmas Day and to reconnect with loved ones. People generally and Kenyans in particular should ensure they also use the opportunity to connect with God who gave us the first gift of Christmas.

In the recent times, Christianity has been marred by media reports about dubious clerics using all sorts of means to make money. What are your insights about these and best ways for Christians to react to such issues?

According to the Bible not all who call Jesus Lord are real followers of Christ. Jesus said,” You shall know them by their fruits”. We are not called to judge people‘s hearts because there is only one judge. However, we are called to examine for ourselves the scriptures and see whether what a cleric is saying is Bible based.

Time, Chance, Potential, your autobiography weaves together all the major art forms you use – poetry, painting and writing. Why did you choose that approach?

Poetry, painting and writing have been my friends since childhood. At times, I feel like I found them waiting for me. Each of them is a gift and a passion for me. I have a natural love for words and have been painting and drawing since I was 10 years old. I find complete joy in expressing my feelings and attitudes through brush and pen. I find it more incredible that people appreciate the product of my passions.

Why did you choose to write an autobiography?

I started to tell my life story in short episodes and before I knew it, I had written nearly 25 stories spanning over a period of nearly 30 years. I gave the stories to my family and close friends to read. They loved the stories and that reaction convinced me that there may be something worth publishing.

Many parents still insist on their children getting into the more traditional careers such as teaching and medicine. What would you say to parents of artistic children?

Fortunately, the space for artistic expression in our country has opened up more. It wasn’t like that some 20 years ago. I would advise parents to seek advice in case they notice an artistic gift in their child which they may not understand. Today one can make a successful career as a writer, a painter, a musician, a poet, a comedian, an actor, a DJ or a script writer. The space has opened up tremendously.

You held your first art exhibition at the British Council at the age of 24. How did you get the opportunity?

Since I was about 10 years old, I was fascinated with artists and their world. So by the age of 24, I was ready to share with the world my interpretation of this deep fascination. It was literally bursting out of me so one day I walked up to the British Council gallery manager, showed her samples of my work and told her I would like to use their gallery to hold my first solo exhibition! I think she must have been so shocked by my boldness that she said yes! It was as simple as that and the rest as they say, is history. I was completely dumbfounded when the Nation published an article as the exhibition was going on describing me as “probably the best Christian painter Kenya had ever produced”.

What has been your biggest challenge in your service of God, so far?

It is helping artists to find their place in church and use their gifts to serve others and to earn a living from them. The church in Kenya and Africa has a whole as yet to fully realise and appreciate its artists. As a pastor and artist I have found myself playing the dual and unique role of being able to see the church as an artist sees it and see the artist as a pastor or the church sees him or her.

For this reason, I am the current patron of the ArtFest, a platform set to encourage artists to utilise their skills and talents within the church and beyond.

Does The Church have a role to play in governance on matters such as speaking out against corruption? Would you agree with critics who say The Church has lost its voice?

Yes the church has to be seen as the barometer and moral compass of society. We need the voices of Timothy Njoya, Alexander Muge and Father Kaiser in our country. I believe that such voices are still present in the Church but we certainly need many more men and women of the cloth who are as chivalrous.

What is your favourite undergraduate memory.